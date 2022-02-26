Carnival Miracle Arrives in Hawaii During Line’s First 50th Birthday Cruise

Share this article

Earlier this week, Carnival Miracle set sail from Long Beach on Carnival Cruise Line’s first 50th birthday “Sailabration” voyage.

On Friday, the vessel arrived in its first port of call along the 14-night itinerary: Honolulu, Hawaii. To commemorate the festivities, shipboard leaders presented a celebratory birthday cake to local officials from the Port of Honolulu.

Miracle‘s 14-night Journeys sailing is the first of 17 themed Sailabrations cruises taking place through March 10, 2022. The voyages will feature at-sea meetups with other Carnival cruise ships, 50th Birthday Bash Sailaway Parties, special entertainment and programming, and the biggest TikTok video at sea.

Since 2015, Carnival has brought around 75,500 guests to Hawaii. Honolulu is the first of several featured ports on the ship’s cruise that departed on Sunday. Additional stops will include Maui, Kona, and Hilo, Hawaii, as well as Ensenada, Mexico.

On March 5, Carnival Miracle will meet Carnival Radiance in Baja, Mexico outside of Ensenada to host Carnival’s first birthday party meetup. It will allow guests to not only celebrate with their own shipmates, but also guests on the other Carnival ship.

The other ship meetups during the special Sailabrations cruises will be:

March 7: Carnival Breeze, Ecstasy, Glory, Pride, Sunrise, Vista, and Mardi Gras (between Cozumel and Costa Maya)

Carnival Breeze, Ecstasy, Glory, Pride, Sunrise, Vista, and Mardi Gras (between Cozumel and Costa Maya) March 9: Carnival Conquest, Spirit, Freedom, Legend, Liberty, and Sunshine (between Eleuthera and Nassau in the Bahamas)

Carnival Conquest, Spirit, Freedom, Legend, Liberty, and Sunshine (between Eleuthera and Nassau in the Bahamas) March 11: Carnival Miracle and Panorama (outside Ensenada, Mexico)

Carnival Cruise Line is planning to have its entire fleet back in service by this summer, completing its restart of guest operations.

The line began sailing with one ship from PortMiami in 1972, and has since grown into a fleet of 24 ships carrying over six million guests each year. It employs over 40,000 team members from 120 countries.

For more information on Carnival’s 50th birthday cruises, visit Carnival Kicks Off 50th Birthday With Series of Special Cruises.