Celebrity Cruises Will Call to Perfect Day at CocoCay in 2024

Starting next summer, Perfect Day at CocoCay will receive around 6,000 new weekly visitors.

Celebrity Cruises announced yesterday that two ships would visit the Royal Caribbean International destination in the summer of 2024.

(Photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean)

Celebrity Beyond will call to the island on its rotating six- and eight-night Caribbean itineraries. Celebrity Reflection will offer short three- and four-night weekend cruises from South Florida.

“Our customers are consistently asking for more opportunities to visit this stunning region year-round, have more weekend options so they can getaway easier, and have expressed a desire for a private island destination. By introducing this new program, we can meet this demand and offer something new and historic to all our guests,” says Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises

Canceled Cruises

Aerial view of Celebrity Beyond (Photo courtesy of Celebrity Cruises)

But not everyone felt Laura’s enthusiasm. Thousands of guests had their cruise reservations voided with the redeployment of Celebrity Beyond to South Florida. Beyond was scheduled to sail the Mediterranean next summer, and in turn, has canceled 19 sailings.

Guests were given the option of a complete refund or rebooking on another Celebrity cruise ship and receiving $100 onboard credit.

Until this point, Royal Caribbean has been the only cruise line exclusively using the private island Perfect Day.

Cruise lines sharing islands is nothing new, as Holland America Line and Carnival Cruise Line use Carnival Corporation’s Half Moon Cay. The same can be said for Princess Cruises beach in Eluthra, where both Princess and Carnival ships use the facilities. With both mentioned islands, only one cruise line uses it at a time.

Perfect Day at CocoCay (Photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean)

Perfect Day at CocoCay has been part of the Royal Caribbean portfolio since it assumed the island’s lease in 1988. In 2019, it underwent a massive $250 million renovation to add new beaches, a waterpark with the tallest slide in North America, and the Caribbean’s largest freshwater pool.

The island is a quarter mile from Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island Great Stirrup Cay.

