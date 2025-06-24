Couple’s Cruise Vacation Ruined After Kitchen Waste Floods Stateroom

A UK couple got a rude awakening in their stateroom during a recent Caribbean cruise. Pam and Ken Jackson, from Merseyside, were doused in foul-smelling kitchen waste due to a pipe leak.

According to the couple, they were covered in “horrible slush” as they slept, which also covered the bed and many of their belongings.

Kitchen Waste Rains Down on Couple After Leak

(Photo courtesy of TUI Cruises)

‘I just heard this whooshing noise, then it came through the ceiling and covered me head to toe, and Pam was covered in it as well. The bed and all our belongings,’ Ken Jackson told local media. “We were covered and it smelled like vomit.”

“We stank awful, and goodness knows what was in it apart from food waste,” he added. The incident happened three days into their Caribbean cruise aboard the Marella Explorer 2. It is one of the older ships in the Mariella Cruises fleet, operated by European tour operator, TUI Group.

“It flowed all over the bed, covering our personal possessions and medication and out through the door,” Pam Jackson said.

Video footage released showed thick brown liquid dripping down through the ceiling. The Jacksons were re-accommodated in a new balcony stateroom, but their problems didn’t end there. They said they had to request a new mattress for the bed after a couple of uncomfortable nights, and experienced issues with the air conditioning.

Apology and Compensation

(Screenshot from Pam Jackson’s Video)

The cruise line issued an apology: “We would like to apologize to Mr and Mrs Jackson. We promptly moved the customers to a new cabin, and also offered compensation, which has been accepted.”

They received a partial refund of their cruise fare and an additional compensation payment of £470 (about $631) for damaged clothes and other personal items. However, the Jacksons felt the payment didn’t fully cover the replacement of damaged items.