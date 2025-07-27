Crew Member Dies After Jumping Overboard Icon of the Seas

A Royal Caribbean crew member has died after going overboard Icon of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, while it was en route to the Bahamas.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 24, as the ship was sailing roughly 200 miles off the coast of Nassau.

Man Overboard on Icon of the Seas

Passengers reported hearing the “Oscar, Oscar, Oscar” emergency code over the ship’s public address system, signaling a man overboard. The ship immediately slowed, turned around, and launched a rescue craft in response.

Guests onboard described seeing crew members toss life rings overboard and a rescue boat quickly deployed to the scene. Within 30 minutes, the individual, later confirmed to be a crew member, was recovered from the water and brought back onboard.

The crew member was rescued quickly, but passed away.

A guest onboard told the Cruise Radio tip line the crew member may have worked at the Schooner Bar, although Royal Caribbean has not confirmed this detail.

According to TMZ, the Royal Bahamas Police Force stated the incident was a suicide, though the investigation remains open and no motive has been shared.

Police Report Suggests Stabbing Before Overboard

However, the Nassau Guardian reported a different and disturbing version of events. Citing police, the newspaper stated that a 35-year-old South African male crew member allegedly stabbed a 28-year-old South African female colleague multiple times before jumping overboard. He was later retrieved from the water unresponsive and pronounced dead by medical staff onboard. The female victim survived and is in stable condition.

Statement from Royal Caribbean

A statement from Royal Caribbean reads, “Our crew immediately initiated a search and rescue operation, but unfortunately the crew member passed away. We extend our condolences to the crew member’s family and loved ones. To respect their privacy, we have no additional details to share.”

Icon of the Seas is on a 7-night Eastern Caribbean sailing that began in Miami and included visits to St. Maarten and St. Thomas. The ship continued with its itinerary with a final stop at Perfect Day at CocoCay before returning to PortMiami on Sunday.

Previous Man Overboard Incidents

This is the second time someone has jumped from Icon of the Seas. In 2024, during a Western Caribbean voyage, a guest jumped and lost his life.

Last month, a little girl fell off a Disney cruise ship but was rescued with no injuries.

This marks the third man overboard incident in 2025, compared to 12 during the same period last year. Rounding the year out with 19 man overboards.