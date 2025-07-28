Cruise Guest Falls From Pool Deck on Icon of the Seas

A bizarre fall aboard Icon of the Seas is making waves after a video surfaced showing a cruise guest tumbling from the Hideaway Pool on Deck 15.

The short, viral clip shows the guest perched on the edge of the aft-facing infinity pool before losing balance and falling over the outer railing.

Fortunately, the guest didn’t fall into the ocean or even off the ship. Instead, they landed on a restricted crew walkway just outside the pool area, protected by a secondary glass barrier.

Witnesses say the guest was unharmed and later assisted back inside by the crew.

It’s unclear what caused the stunt to occur. A verified guest reported to the Cruise News Today tipline that they heard two different explanations onboard: one was that someone was reaching for dropped sunglasses, while the other was that it was an attempted handstand that went wrong.

Regardless of the reason, it was a risky action that could have led to a tragic outcome.

This incident occurred on the same sailing during which a crew member jumped off Icon of the Seas following a stabbing incident. That tragedy ended in the crew member’s death and overshadowed the rest of the voyage.

Royal Caribbean hasn’t released a formal statement about the Hideaway Pool fall, and there’s no official word on whether alcohol played a role.

Icon of the Seas returned to PortMiami on schedule and has since departed on its next 7-night Western Caribbean cruise.

