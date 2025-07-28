FBI Responds After Passenger Dies on Carnival Cruise Ship

The FBI is investigating the death of a cruise ship guest on board the Carnival Dream.

(Photo courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line)

It happened during a Caribbean sailing last week out of the Port of Galveston. Specific details about the death and the circumstances that led up to it remain vague.

FBI Houston confirmed a death was reported and said several federal agencies are involved in the investigation.

FBI Houston Public Affairs Officer Connor Hagan said an FBI Maritime Liaison Agent at the Texas City Resident Agency is working with the U.S. Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection, as well as Carnival Cruise Line to ascertain what happened leading up to the death.

“I can confirm FBI Houston is aware of an incident that occurred around July 23, on the Carnival Dream cruise ship. An FBI maritime liaison agent is coordinating with federal agencies and the cruise line regarding this incident.”

Ship guests posted that an all-call alert was made around 3:00 am. One said there was an announcement for medical assistance required at the Serenity Deck, suggesting the death had happened in the adults-only retreat on Dream.

The investigation is in its early stages, and few verifiable details have been shared. Carnival Cruise Line responded by taking the unusual step of criticizing guests for allegedly sharing unfounded rumors.

Cruise Line Slams ‘Spreading of Rumors’

The cruise line denied that there is a “suspicious death” under investigation. “It’s disappointing to learn that any guests might be spreading rumors about something they know nothing about,” a spokesperson said over the weekend.

But on Monday morning, the line released the following statement, “It is standard practice for the FBI to review deaths that occur on cruise ships. This routine protocol ensures transparency. It does not automatically imply suspicious circumstances, and the facts of this matter do not suggest any such activity. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to our guest’s family and loved ones in this difficult time.”

The FBI hasn’t confirmed if the death is a suspicious one involving a potential crime.

“Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, I am not able to provide additional details at this time,” a spokesperson for the FBI Houston Office said.

The cruise ship arrived in Galveston on Saturday from a six-day cruise that called at Belize City, Costa Maya and Cozumel.