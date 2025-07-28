Brilliant Lady Arrives Shipyard Ahead of NYC Debut

Brilliant Lady arrived at Fincantieri’s Palermo yard in July 2025 to begin final outfitting before its September debut.

According to Cruise Industry News, work includes hull inspections, propulsion system calibration, and exterior painting, with completion scheduled for late August.

Contractors are installing fixtures and furnishings in dining venues, lounges, and crew quarters. Safety equipment tests and lifeboat drills will precede sea trials. Engineers are also making minor structural adjustments and updating mechanical components while onboard.

Read More: Virgin Ships by Size

The vessel was delivered in early 2024 but remained laid up in Civitavecchia (the port for Rome) and Málaga (Spain) as itineraries changed.

Maiden Voyage and Seasonal Itineraries

(Photo courtesy of Virgin Voyages)

The inaugural sailing departs New York City on a five-night round-trip to Hamilton, Bermuda, with an overnight stay. Shore excursions will include local beaches and historic sites. The ship returns to Manhattan on the fifth day.

Following additional New York departures, the ship repositions to the Caribbean for the 2025–26 winter season. Week-long cruises will depart from Miami and San Juan, stopping at ports in the eastern and western Caribbean.

In spring 2026, Brilliant Lady relocates to Seattle for seven- to 12-night Alaska and Canada voyages. Between seasons, repositioning cruises through the Panama Canal and Central America will depart from Vancouver and Los Angeles.

Ship Features and Market Impact

At 110,000 gross tons, Brilliant Lady accommodates up to 2,770 guests across 18 decks.

As the fourth ship in Virgin’s fleet, it joins Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady, and Resilient Lady.

A new dining venue, Rojo by Razzle Dazzle, offers Spanish-style small plates and paella stations in response to passenger feedback that favors shareable dishes.

Entertainment offerings have expanded with immersive theater productions and themed events.

Deployment in New York and Seattle adds competition in those markets. The schedule provides East and West Coast cruisers with new itinerary options and shorter transfers.