MSC Deploys Six Ships to U.S. Ports for Summer 2027

MSC Cruises will position six ships at four U.S. homeports for the summer 2027 season. The lineup ranges from three- and four-night Bahamas getaways to weeklong Caribbean cruises and seasonal Alaska sailings.

The 205,800-ton MSC World America, which was christened in April this year in Miami, returns to PortMiami with alternating seven-night western and eastern Caribbean itineraries. Western cruises call at Cozumel, Mexico, and Roatán, Honduras.

Eastern departures include San Juan, Puerto Rico, and St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Each voyage consists of a day at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

MSC Seaside will remain in Miami for three- and four-night sailings to Nassau and Freeport in the Bahamas. The ship’s schedule features both weekend and midweek departures. Seaside’s route also includes a visit to Ocean Cay.

Florida Sailings from Miami and Port Canaveral

MSC Seashore docked at Ocean Cay

At Port Canaveral, MSC Grandiosa will operate weeklong voyages to the southern and eastern Caribbean. Ports of call include Basseterre, St. Kitts; Bridgetown, Barbados; and Philipsburg, St. Maarten.

Onboard offerings include multiple dining venues, live entertainment and dedicated family zones.

MSC Seashore will run three- and four-night Bahamas cruises from Port Canaveral. The vessel calls at Nassau, Freeport and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Departure days are staggered to suit different travel plans.

Galveston and Seattle Itineraries

MSC Seascape will position in Galveston in early 2027 for seven-night Western Caribbean cruises, departing each Sunday. Standard ports of call are Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico, and Harvest Caye, Belize.

Select sailings also include Roatán, featuring beach resort visits and eco tours.

From Seattle, MSC Poesia returns for a second Alaska season, with specific ports pending final confirmation. Expected destinations include Juneau, Ketchikan and Skagway, plus scenic cruising in Glacier Bay.

Poesia’s smaller size and European-style service drew positive reviews during its inaugural Alaska season in 2026.