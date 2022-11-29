At long last, cruise lines are finally starting to drop their vaccine mandates and allow all passengers — inoculated or not — to sail on their ships. The big question is, what cruise lines allow unvaccinated guests to sail?

It can be confusing to keep track of which lines require what, and in which regions unvaccinated guests can sail if there are still destination limitations. With that in mind, we’ve put together this list of cruise lines allowing unvaccinated guests to sail, as well as what the other lines currently require regarding vaccinations.

(Note: This information is accurate as of November 29, 2022. Check the cruise lines’ websites for the most up-to-date information.)

American Queen Voyages

Unvaccinated guests are welcome to sail on all voyages.

Azamara

Currently, all guests 12 and older must be vaccinated to sail. The first booster dose is also required if eligible for a booster. Starting December 1, 2022, proof of vaccination for sailings starting and ending in the U.S. will no longer be required. Starting March 11, 2023, proof of vaccination for sailings to or from Europe will no longer be required.

Carnival Cruise Line

Unvaccinated guests are welcome to sail on all voyages except for those in Australia or that are 16 nights or longer. Check with Carnival for specific cruise requirements.

Celebrity Cruises

Unvaccinated passengers are welcome to sail on all cruises departing from Europe and the U.S. Vaccination continues to be required on voyages to or from Australia, New Zealand, and the Galapagos Islands.

Cunard Line

All guests 18 and older must be vaccinated to sail, plus one booster shot if eligible. On most sailings, kids and teens ages 17 and under do not have a vaccine requirement. Check with Cunard for information on your specific sailing.

Disney Cruise Line

Unvaccinated guests are welcome to sail on all voyages.

Holland America Line

Unvaccinated guests are welcome on most voyages. This doesn’t apply to select destinations where local regulations vary, including Australia.

MSC Cruises

Unvaccinated guests are permitted to sail on most MSC voyages. On Middle East cruises, Saudi Arabian passport holders that are 12 or older must be vaccinated to sail, per local COVID-19 regulations.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Unvaccinated guests are welcome to sail on all voyages.

Oceania Cruises

Unvaccinated guests are welcome to sail on all voyages, except for itineraries that feature destinations that continue to require vaccinations.

Princess Cruises

Unvaccinated guests are welcome to sail on all voyages.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Unvaccinated guests are welcome to sail on all voyages, except for itineraries that feature destinations that continue to require vaccinations.

Royal Caribbean

Unvaccinated guests are welcome to sail on all voyages, except for those to or from Australia and and on transatlantic cruises from Europe.

Seabourn

Unvaccinated guests are welcome on most voyages, except for those that visit destinations where local regulations vary, including Australia.

Select other itineraries, including full Panama Canal transits and transocean cruises may continue to have vaccine requirements. Check with Seabourn for protocols on your specific sailing.

Silversea Cruises

Unvaccinated guests are welcome to sail on most voyages, except for itineraries that feature destinations with local regulations that may continue to require vaccination including Australia.

Viking

All guests must be vaccinated to sail with Viking. Booster shots are not required.

Virgin Voyages

Unvaccinated guests are welcome to sail on all voyages.

