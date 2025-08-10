Cruise Ship Guests Dead After Being Swept Out to Sea on Greek Island

Two cruise ship guests have been found dead at sea in Greece during a port call.

The Vietnamese nationals were discovered deceased near Sarakiniko Beach on the Greek island of Milos in the Cyclades island chain.

Woman Swept Out to Sea While Taking a Selfie

(Photo via Pixabay)

A local coast guard official said they believe a woman was swept into the sea by strong winds while taking a selfie. Her male partner also died trying to rescue her.

“The man and woman were found unconscious in the sea and were taken to the local health center. They were Vietnamese tourists on a cruise ship. The woman fell in the water and the man apparently tried to save her,” a coast guard spokesperson said.

A local boat with a lifeguard aboard recovered the woman’s body but were initially unable to locate the man due to rough seas in gale force conditions.

The Greek civil protection ministry said wind speeds reached 50 miles an hour in the area and numerous interisland ferry routes to and from the Cyclades and Dodecanese islands were canceled Friday.

The weather conditions have disrupted travel for thousands of Greeks and vacationers with a number of ferry cancelations at the Athens port of Piraeus.

(Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Despite areas of Greece under heatwave conditions and at risk of wildfires, strong winds are common this time of year. The Athens National Observatory warned that the strong winds could also heighten the risk of wild fires in exposed brush areas.

Authorities haven’t said which cruise ship the two Vietnamese citizens were traveling on. Local media described them as a couple both in their 60s.

The couple had disembarked from their cruise ship at the port of Adamas and were exploring the local area. It is thought they were part of a group of 16 cruise passengers on the ship.

Sarakiniko Beach is one of the top beach locations in the Aegean Sea, noted for its unique ‘lunar’ white volcanic rock. The coast guard and local maritime authorities said they will conduct an investigation into the incident.