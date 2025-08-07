Over 30 Guests Brawl in Pool at Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay

A day of fun in the took a turn for the worse on Sunday, August 3, when a large brawl broke out in Oasis Lagoon at Perfect Day at CocoCay,

(Photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean)

Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas. The incident occurred while Utopia of the Seas and Jewel of the Seas were docked, both on 3-night weekend sailings.

According to reports from Crew Center, more than 30 guests were involved in the altercation, which happened in waist-deep water near the pool’s popular swim-up bar.

What People Are Saying

The fight involved yelling, slapping, and punches, prompting bartenders to stop service and security to intervene. The pool was shut down shortly after for the remainder of the day, likely for safety and sanitation reasons.

Eyewitnesses also shared their accounts on Reddit. One user posted, “I saw at least 8 people fighting at one point in the Oasis Lagoon pool right in between the bridge and swim up bar.”

A Cruise Critic community member commentary added on crowd behavior and sailing dynamics, “Utopia (3 night) and Jewel (3 night) were at Coco Cay today. Probably a high percentage of drink packages on the weekend sailings.”

Photos and video of the incident spread across social media, a brawl laced profanity, physical blows, and people being escorted away by security.

A passenger sailing on Utopia of the Seas told the Cruise News Today tip line told us that one guest was escorted away by security.

So far, Royal Caribbean has not issued a public statement.

Perfect Day at CocoCay

As the incident took place in the Bahamas, local authorities could potentially get involved. The line’s Guest Conduct Policy explicitly prohibits abusive or violent behavior, which can lead to removal from the ship and future bans.

Oasis Lagoon, is one of the largest freshwater pools in the Caribbean. It features swim-up bars, submerged loungers, DJ-led parties, and shallow walk-in zones, making it a top attraction for guests looking to relax or join the fun in a resort-style atmosphere.

This is not the first time a fight has broken out at CocoCay. A similar altercation occurred in May 2025 at Chill Island, reportedly over shared space in the ocean.

Unfortunately, this isn’t an isolated incident. Over the past couple of years, cruise lines have seen an uptick in guest altercations both on board and in terminals.

In April 2025, a post-cruise brawl broke out at the Galveston terminal following a Carnival Jubilee sailing, resulting in 24 guests being placed on Carnival’s “Do Not Sail” list.

Less than a year earlier, guests aboard Carnival Paradise were filmed throwing chairs and trading punches in a crowded atrium during a late-night onboard fight that quickly went viral.

