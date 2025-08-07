Cruise Passenger Reportedly Hurt After Waterslide Breaks at Sea

A social media post claims a guest was injured on the Frightening Bolt waterslide aboard Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas after part of the drop slide broke on Thursday.

According to unverified reports, the person riding at the time suffered cuts from his legs to his hands after part of the slide’s clear panel, referred to as “glass” in a Reddit post, broke during the ride. The same post stated that the surrounding area on Deck 15 was closed following the incident.

A guest onboard told our tip line that there were no injuries on the ground when a piece of the slide gave way. Saying, “From what I saw the area below was empty!!”

Royal Caribbean told Cruise News Today, “Our team provided medical care to an adult guest when acrylic glass broke off a water slide as the guest passed through the slide. The guest is being treated for his injuries. The water slide is closed for the remainder of the sailing pending an investigation.”

‘Frightening Bolt’ Waterslide

The Frightening Bolt waterslide is one of several attractions in the Category 6 Waterpark, designed by Martin Aquatic.

At its debut, the company said it was “thrilled to deliver a design that pushes every boundary of what was thought possible” and proud that it “turned out to be so iconic.”

Frightening Bolt is the tallest drop slide at sea, starting on Deck 15 in the waterpark area and featuring that clear, partially overhanging tube yellow and orange sections.

It’s positioned alongside the other major slides in the waterpark, including Storm Surge, Storm Chasers, and Pressure Drop, but the distinctive vertical drop entry and the mix of yellow and orange flume sections.

Video of the Busted Waterslide

Several users in the Reddit discussion questioned whether the slides are actually made of glass, noting that most are constructed from acrylic or fiberglass.

Others speculated about possible causes, such as a manufacturing defect, installation issue, or wear over time. Of course, all of these remain unverified theories.

Cruise News Today will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates if more information becomes available.

Icon of the Seas has made headlines several times this summer, first when a crew member stabbed a colleague and jumped overboard, and later when a guest fell over the infinity pool railing.