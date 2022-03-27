Discovery Princess Welcomes Passengers on Inaugural Cruise

Share this article

Princess Cruises’ newest ship has officially entered service on the west coast.

Discovery Princess will depart this evening from the Port of Los Angeles’ World Cruise Center, on a seven-night Mexican Riviera voyage.

Port calls on this inaugural sailing will include three ports: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, and Puerto Vallarta — all in Mexico.

The vessel was delivered to Princess Cruises by Fincantieri shipyard during a handover ceremony in Monfalcone, Italy in late January. Discovery Princess is now the 15th vessel in the Princess fleet, and the sixth and final ship in the line’s Royal class following Enchanted, Sky, Majestic, Regal, and Royal Princess.

For the next month, Discovery will continue to offer Mexican Riviera sailings before she heads north on two repositioning cruises. On May 8, the vessel will kick off a spring and summer season of seven-night Alaska Inside Passage itineraries roundtrip from Seattle.

Highlights of Discovery Princess include Sky Suites featuring the largest balconies at sea with 270 degree views, Princess Live! Café, The Sanctuary adults-only retreat, and Movies Under the Stars on the pool deck — complete with blankets and popcorn.

Discovery Princess is also equipped with Princess’ MedallionClass technology, which incorporates a quarter-sized, wearable device called the Medallion. It can be used to enable things like contactless boarding, opening the cabin door, locating friends and family on the ship, and contactless payment.

After kicking off its cruise resumption in July 2021, Princess Cruises now has nine vessels back in service. Discovery is the first to enter service for the line in 2022.

Through May 2022, three additional Princess Cruises ships are slated to return to passenger sailings.

