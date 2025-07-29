Has Cruise Etiquette Gone Overboard?

Over the past year, Carnival Cruise Line has made headlines thanks to a wave of new policy changes geared toward curbing disruptive onboard behavior.

Updates such as teen curfews, music restrictions, and changes to the loyalty program have ignited discussions among both seasoned and first-time cruisers.

At the heart of this conversation is a polarizing question: are lower cruise fares drawing in more unruly passengers, or is behavior a matter of personal accountability regardless of price?

Let’s look at both perspectives.

The Case for “Pricing Matters”

Many veteran cruisers argue that the atmosphere onboard has shifted as cruise vacations have become more affordable.

One long-time Carnival guest who didn’t want to be named reflected on cruises from the mid-2000s. She said there was a time when decorum was an integral part of the experience.

“You didn’t go to the dining room dressed like you were headed to the pool,” she said. “Now, even the Serenity Deck isn’t serene.”

The view here is that lower pricing opens the doors to a broader demographic (which in itself is not a problem). Still, it can occasionally invite passengers who may not respect the etiquette and expectations of shared spaces.

Commenters on social media platforms liken this shift to upscale restaurants or resorts: as exclusivity decreases, the overall tone can change.

The Case for “Behavior is a Choice”

On the other hand, many believe that conduct has nothing to do with pricing and everything to do with personal choices.

“Respect is free,” one cruiser commented on the Cruise Radio Facebook page. “I’ve seen guests in suites behave worse than families in interior cabins.”

This camp warns against framing the issue as one involving class or culture. There’s a fine line, they argue, between addressing behavior and stigmatizing cruise passengers based on race or socioeconomic status.

Cruise vacations have become more accessible, and that should be a good thing. Regardless of the price paid, all guests are expected to respect the rules and the shared environment.

Why Carnival Is Making Changes

Carnival has said that the changes being implemented are designed to create a better onboard experience for everyone. Their intent? To maintain a family-friendly atmosphere while also reducing generally disruptive behavior.

To that end, they’ve prohibited the use of Bluetooth speakers in public spaces, implemented curfews for minors, taken a strong stance on the use of illegal substances and even gone so far as to put letters into each stateroom to assure that no one can claim ignorance of the rules.

And make no mistake: violating the policies can come at a price, including punishments ranging from being disembarked at the next port to paying steep fees for unruly behavior.

Some have suggested that Carnival is attempting to distance itself from the “party ship” reputation it has earned over time.

But the company insists the moves are being made both to keep guests safe and in response to what customers are looking for in a cruise vacation.

It is perhaps not entirely coincidental that some of these changes went into effect shortly after an April brawl at the Port of Galveston during disembarkation from Carnival Jubilee resulted in 24 passengers being banned.

It was only two months later that the aforementioned “Have Fun. Be Safe.” letters began appearing in staterooms.

While recent changes have garnered more attention, this is not a new concept for the line. Several years ago, drug-sniffing dogs began patrolling embarkation ports and, later, became permanent fixtures on the ships themselves.

Finding the Middle Ground

As is so often the case, it seems likely that the truth lies somewhere in the murky middle ground. Cruise lines work hard to present themselves as the affordable option to on-land resorts.

This can put cruise companies — not just Carnival — in the position of selling themselves as a good time while simultaneously implementing rules to ensure that the resulting party atmosphere doesn’t spiral out of control.

As pricing opens doors for more guests to experience cruising, there must also be clear expectations for conduct.

Ultimately, it’s not about how much someone pays, it’s about how they act once onboard. Every cruise passenger, regardless of budget, can add or subtract from the experience of others. And that’s something no fare can determine.

Our Take

(Photo courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line)

Ultimately, behavior has nothing to do with how much one paid for their vacation. Everyone on board is there to have a great time, but should know that they can’t do so at the expense of others.

Just like on land, mutual respect matters.

Whether you’re in a $10,000 suite or an inside cabin for $40 per day, your fellow passengers deserve a peaceful, fun, and safe vacation.

It’s on all of us to help create that vibe.