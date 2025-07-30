NCL Provides Update on Cruise Passengers Stranded in Hawaii After Tsunami Departure

Norwegian Cruise Line has issued a formal update following the early departure of Pride of America from Hilo, Hawaii, on July 29, 2025, due to a tsunami warning triggered by an 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula.

A map of Hawaii displays blue lines and markers outlining a travel route for cruise passengers across Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Maui, and Hawaii. One marker is encircled in red, highlighting a key point along the journey.

According to a spokesperson for the cruise line, the ship was required to leave port at 4 p.m. local time—two hours ahead of schedule—after the State of Hawaii declared a state of emergency and issued an island-wide tsunami alert.

NCL stated the move was made “to prioritize the safety of our guests and crew.”

Guests unable to return in time were notified via text message and instructed to follow emergency guidance from local authorities. Those on NCL-organized shore excursions were taken to a local high school designated as a safe zone, where refreshments were provided.

(Photo courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line)

“With the port temporarily closed, Pride of America remained at sea, which is standard maritime procedure in tsunami scenarios,” the spokesperson noted.

While the tsunami warning was lifted later Tuesday night, Hilo Harbor remains closed pending a safety inspection by local officials and the U.S. Coast Guard.

That assessment is scheduled for the morning of July 30. Once clearance is given, NCL says stranded guests will re-board the ship.

The cruise line added that it is continuing to monitor the situation and will issue further updates as needed.

