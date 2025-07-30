Why Royal Caribbean’s $10,000 Beach Cabana Is Already in High Demand

Royal Caribbean’s newest private beach destination hasn’t even opened yet, but its premium amenities are already making waves.

A tropical beach scene with a two-story cabana featuring pink railings, a thatched roof, a green spiral slide, a hot tub, people relaxing on lounge chairs, and palm trees under a clear sky.
(Photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean)

The cruise line recently revealed that its $10,000-per-day Ultimate Family Cabana at the upcoming Royal Beach Club Paradise Island sold within the first hour of opening for reservations, and demand hasn’t slowed.

“We really do think we’ve got the product right,” said Royal Caribbean International President Michael Bayley during the company’s Q2 earnings call. “In the first hour when we opened for sale, we sold our Ultimate Family Cabana for one day at $10,000, and subsequently, we’ve sold a lot of days at that price.”

Set to open in December in Nassau, the Royal Beach Club is designed to offer a resort-style experience as part of the cruise.

Royal Caribbean noted that its average guest only stays ashore 90 minutes in Nassau, Bahamas, and the beach club will change that.

Royal Beach Club Pricing

People relax in a beachfront cabana with wooden furniture, enjoying drinks and snacks. The scene includes adults and children, with the ocean and beach visible in the background on a sunny day.
(Photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean)

With dynamic pricing and tiered packages starting around $139 per person, the club blends exclusivity with flexibility. According to Bayley, the world’s largest swim-up bar is among the features aimed at delivering high guest satisfaction.

The success of these premium offerings could influence Royal Caribbean’s other destinations.

While not officially announced, the company has signaled interest in redeveloping a resort on Grand Bahama Island. “We’re very excited about the Beach Club in Mexico, Lelepa, and of course, the really big thing — Perfect Day Mexico,” Bayley added, suggesting similar destination-led developments could extend across the portfolio.

A tropical beach scene with a Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked near Nassau, Bahamas, showcases a vibrant coastal resort with colorful roofs. The foreground displays rocky shorelines and turquoise waters, with palm trees lining the area and the Royal Beach Club's sandy beach extending into the background.
(Photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean)

For cruisers, this means more curated experiences both on land and at sea. Royal Caribbean CEO Jason Liberty emphasized that guests are increasingly spending before their cruise begins.

“Customers who purchase onboard experiences before their cruise spend about 2.5 times more than those who do not,” he said.

Earlier this month, Carnival Cruise Line opened a resort on Grand Bahama Island called Celebration Key, which can currently accommodate two cruise ships and plans to expand by four more next year.

Picture of Frank M

Frank M

Frank is a seasoned travel journalist with over a decade of experience covering hospitality, cruise, and air travel. He has traveled extensively by land, sea, and air, collaborating with industry giants like Marriott, Hyatt, Disney, and Carnival Corp. His work has been featured in major international and industry publications across four continents.
