Cruise Passengers Left in Hawaii After Tsunami Forces Early Departure

A massive 8+ magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Tuesday triggered tsunami warnings across the Pacific, forcing evacuations and disrupting cruise operations in Hawaii.

You can read the latest statement from Norwegian Cruise Line here.

norwegian cruise pride of america hawaii
(Photo courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line)

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Pride of America was docked in Hilo when the tsunami alert was issued.

Following maritime protocols, the ship departed around 3:30 p.m. local time, nearly three hours ahead of schedule, to reach deeper waters before the first wave’s projected arrival after 7 p.m.

The early departure left several passengers behind, including Jeffrey Booker from Orlando, who was visiting Volcano National Park when the alert hit.

“One of the tour operators from our cruise said, ‘Everyone back to the ship fast as you can.’ But we knew at that point we weren’t going to make it,” he told reporters. “It’s pulling away now.”

Some stranded guests were told by cruise staff to seek high ground and await further instructions. “They’re telling us to just reach high ground and wait for the tsunami to pass,” one cruiser said in an interview with Hawaii’s KHNL.

A map of Hawaii displays blue lines and markers outlining a travel route for cruise passengers across Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Maui, and Hawaii. One marker is encircled in red, highlighting a key point along the journey.

A Hawaii resident interviewed by the station shared a perspective: “You’ve got to go with nature… It’s part of living in these islands.”

Emergency sirens sounded statewide Tuesday, and the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency issued urgent evacuation orders for coastal areas.

A reporter at a local news outlet here in Jacksonville, Florida, had a family on board, and she posted the following on X.

The tsunami warning remained in effect through the evening and was downgraded to an advisory at 10:38 p.m. local time.

Other ships, including Oceania Cruises’ Regatta, also left Hawaiian ports ahead of schedule. While Pride of America continued toward Kona, passengers left ashore are awaiting word on when the can rejoin the ship.

No major damage was reported in Hawaii, though wave activity up to five feet was recorded.

We reached out to NCL for a statement.

Picture of Frank M

Frank M

Frank is a seasoned travel journalist with over a decade of experience covering hospitality, cruise, and air travel. He has traveled extensively by land, sea, and air, collaborating with industry giants like Marriott, Hyatt, Disney, and Carnival Corp. His work has been featured in major international and industry publications across four continents.
Recent Posts
Cruise Radio header

Cruise Radio has delivered trusted cruise news, ship reviews, and travel tips for over 16 years. It’s your source for accurate, balanced cruise industry news coverage.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Tiktok Pinterest Linkedin

Quick links

Information submitted to Cruise Radio via email, social media, or our tip line is used solely for editorial purposes. 

We respect your privacy—your name, identity, or any personally identifying details will never be published or shared in articles, audio segments, or video content without your explicit permission.

Cruise Radio © Copyright 2009-2025 | Website Designed By Insider Perks, Inc.