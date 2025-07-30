Cruise Passengers Left in Hawaii After Tsunami Forces Early Departure

A massive 8+ magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Tuesday triggered tsunami warnings across the Pacific, forcing evacuations and disrupting cruise operations in Hawaii.

(Photo courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line)

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Pride of America was docked in Hilo when the tsunami alert was issued.

Following maritime protocols, the ship departed around 3:30 p.m. local time, nearly three hours ahead of schedule, to reach deeper waters before the first wave’s projected arrival after 7 p.m.

The early departure left several passengers behind, including Jeffrey Booker from Orlando, who was visiting Volcano National Park when the alert hit.

“One of the tour operators from our cruise said, ‘Everyone back to the ship fast as you can.’ But we knew at that point we weren’t going to make it,” he told reporters. “It’s pulling away now.”

Some stranded guests were told by cruise staff to seek high ground and await further instructions. “They’re telling us to just reach high ground and wait for the tsunami to pass,” one cruiser said in an interview with Hawaii’s KHNL.

A Hawaii resident interviewed by the station shared a perspective: “You’ve got to go with nature… It’s part of living in these islands.”

Emergency sirens sounded statewide Tuesday, and the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency issued urgent evacuation orders for coastal areas.

A reporter at a local news outlet here in Jacksonville, Florida, had a family on board, and she posted the following on X.

I have family on a cruise in #Hawaii. They were on an excursion on the Big Island when they got the #tsunamialert. They made it back on the cruise ship right before it left Hilo. They said a lot of people out on excursions were left behind. You can hear the warning sirens.#Hilo pic.twitter.com/y7Co9PfvFb — Heather Crawford (@HeatherFCN) July 30, 2025

The tsunami warning remained in effect through the evening and was downgraded to an advisory at 10:38 p.m. local time.

Other ships, including Oceania Cruises’ Regatta, also left Hawaiian ports ahead of schedule. While Pride of America continued toward Kona, passengers left ashore are awaiting word on when the can rejoin the ship.

No major damage was reported in Hawaii, though wave activity up to five feet was recorded.

