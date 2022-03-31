Oceania Cruises Announces Additional Solo Cabins, New Excursions

Oceania Cruises has announced the addition of dozens more dedicated staterooms for solo travelers, along with the debut of the line’s new Go Green and Beyond Blueprints shore excursions.

New Solo Staterooms

Each of the line’s four older ships will feature 14 solo oceanview cabins, which debut this year on Regatta on September 25, Nautica on September 26, and Insignia and Sirena on October 1.

With the addition of these 56 staterooms, plus those that debuted with great success on Vista earlier this year, Oceania is reinforcing its commitment to solo guests. They will feature soothing tones with luxurious furnishings, accents, and artwork. All are spacious and equipped with a plush Tranquility Bed, refrigerated mini bar, seating area, and abundant storage space.

Pricing and availability for the new solo oceanview cabins will be available on April 11 for sailings beginning on or after September 25, 2022.

Go Green Tours

With over 150 Go Green tours to choose from around the world, guests can engage with residents and businesses to learn about how they’re working to conserve and sustain their surrounding environment.

The tours offer the opportunity to take part in a variety of experiences, such as visiting a sustainable vineyard in Almeria, Spain; learning fascinating aspects of hydroponic farming in the rainforests of St. Kitts; discovering eco-conscious art in Buenos Aires, Argentina; or trying zero-emission rum in the world’s only carbon-free distillery in Dartmouth, United Kingdom.

Oceania’s Go Green tours are available in destinations across Africa, Alaska, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, the Middle East, Northern Europe, and South America.

Beyond Blueprints Tours

Beyond Blueprints tours offer an in-depth look behind the scenes at some of the world’s most iconic architectural landmarks, such as The Royal Library and The Blue Planet aquarium in Copenhagen, Denmark; the Equinor office building and the Munchmuseet in Oslo, Norway; and La Villa Mediterranée and MUCEM in Marseille, France.

The line is showcasing 10 Beyond Blueprints tours in Europe for 2022, with additional global destinations expected to be announced later this year.

All of these tours offer special, little-known stories and information from insightful guides about the inspiration, reasoning, and genius that brought these architectural marvels to life.

Other Beyond Blueprints tours focus on sites in Barcelona, Belfast, Glasgow, La Coruna, Lisbon, and Sete.

New Go Green and Beyond Blueprints shore excursions will open for sale at the end of April.

