Princess Confirms 2022 Alaska & Canada/New England Cruise Programs

Share this article

With the recent announcement from Canada to allow cruising in its ports again, Princess Cruises has finalized its 2022 Alaska and Canada/New England cruising programs.

The line’s Alaska program this year involves six ships, including its brand-new vessel Discovery Princess. Between all six, the line will offer 12 unique itineraries on 140 departures total.

Princess sails to and from Vancouver on its “Voyage of the Glaciers” seven-night cruises to and from Whittier, Alaska. Over 20 cruisetours include a land tour visiting Denali National Park and Princess Wilderness Lodges, and include the “Voyage of the Glaciers” cruise.

Sailings from Seattle and San Francisco visit Victoria, Canada, along with various Alaska towns.

The first Princess ship to visit Canada since the shutdown will be Caribbean Princess, sailing a four-night Pacific Coastal voyage with scheduled stop in Victoria on April 6, followed by Vancouver on April 7.

The 3,660-passenger Discovery Princess will mark her inaugural season as the youngest ship in Alaska, departing Seattle on the seven-night Inside Passage itinerary alongside Crown Princess.

Majestic Princess will debut along with Royal and Grand Princess operating the seven-night Voyage of the Glaciers itinerary, which features two glacier viewing experiences on every cruise. Ruby Princess will offer 10-night Inside Passage cruises out of San Francisco.

MORE: Alaska Glacier Cruises Explained: All You Need To Know

Princess Cruises is continuing to enhance its North to Alaska program, bringing local Alaskans, culture, and fresh seafood onboard and ashore to immerse passengers in all things Alaska. From Cook My Catch to Puppies in the Piazza and mountain climbers, new offerings in the program for 2022 include:

Professor Amy Butcher , award-winning author of “Mothertrucker: Finding Joy on the Loneliest Highway in America” and featured on NPR, BBC, and in the Washington Post. Butcher will share her story of how she found meaning, strength, and friendship when she joined the nation’s only female ice road trucker through the Alaska wilderness.

, award-winning author of “Mothertrucker: Finding Joy on the Loneliest Highway in America” and featured on NPR, BBC, and in the Washington Post. Butcher will share her story of how she found meaning, strength, and friendship when she joined the nation’s only female ice road trucker through the Alaska wilderness. Tom Kizzia , renowned Alaskan author, and journalist, including “Pilgrim’s Wilderness – A True Story of Faith and Madness on the Alaska Frontier.” His work has appeared in The New Yorker, New York Times, and Los Angeles Times. Kizzia reveals his passion for the Great Land through his local experiences as a reporter for the Anchorage Daily News and resident of Homer, Alaska.

, renowned Alaskan author, and journalist, including “Pilgrim’s Wilderness – A True Story of Faith and Madness on the Alaska Frontier.” His work has appeared in The New Yorker, New York Times, and Los Angeles Times. Kizzia reveals his passion for the Great Land through his local experiences as a reporter for the Anchorage Daily News and resident of Homer, Alaska. Alaska Beer & Spirits , including tasting flights, limited editions, seltzers, and local brewery tours. Cocktail offerings include Smoked Salmon Vodka Bloody Mary with Cinnamon, Glacial Ice Chilled Martinis and Alaska Spirits Flights sourced from local distilleries.

, including tasting flights, limited editions, seltzers, and local brewery tours. Cocktail offerings include Smoked Salmon Vodka Bloody Mary with Cinnamon, Glacial Ice Chilled Martinis and Alaska Spirits Flights sourced from local distilleries. Unique Wine and Seafood Pairings – fresh salmon, halibut, and king crab specially paired with premium wines, only available in Alaska.

– fresh salmon, halibut, and king crab specially paired with premium wines, only available in Alaska. Hot Beverages Experiences of upscale “spiked” hot chocolate recipes and hot mulled wine.

On Canada/New England cruises, Princess will sail from Quebec and New York City, visiting Canadian ports including Halifax, Saint John (for the Bay of Fundy), Sydney (Cape Breton Island), and Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island).

The 2022 Canada/New England season will run from July through October, offering six itineraries with 16 total departures on Enchanted and Caribbean Princess.

READ NEXT: What To Pack For An Alaska Cruise