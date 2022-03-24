Princess Cruises Details 2023-2024 South America & Antarctica Schedule

Share this article

Princess Cruises has announced the schedule for its 2023-2024 South America and Antarctica season.

Sapphire Princess will be offering 10 departures on five unique itineraries, ranging from 14 to 34 days long.

Cape Horn & Strait of Magellan

This itinerary is 14 days, it will be offered on February 5 and March 4, with the reverse itinerary scheduled for February 19, 2024.

The voyage departs Buenos Aires with an overnight there. Port calls and scenic cruising includes Montevideo, Puerto Madryn, Falkland Islands (Stanley), Cape Horn scenic cruising, Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego), Punta Arenas, Amalia Glacier scenic cruising, and Puerto Montt. The cruise concludes in Santiago.

Antarctica & Cape Horn

This 16-day itinerary is offered on December 19, 2023 and January 20, 2024. The reverse itinerary will be on January 4, 2024.

The ship will depart Santiago, then go to Punta Arenas, Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego), Cape Horn scenic cruising, Antarctic Peninsula scenic cruising (Elephant Island, Antarctic Sound, Deception Island, Gerlache Strait, Neumayer Channel, South Shetland Islands and Admiralty Bay), Falkland Islands (Stanley), and Montevideo. It will end in Buenos Aires.

Andes & South America

This 18-day itinerary will be offered on December 1, 2023. It will depart Los Angeles and sail to Costa Rica (Puntarenas), Manta, Lima (overnight), Pisco (General San Martin), and La Serena (Coquimbo), and conclude in Santiago.

On March 18, 2024, the ship will depart Santiago and visit La Serena, Pisco, Lima (overnight), Manta, Costa Rica, Puerto Vallarta, and Cabo San Lucas before arriving in Los Angeles.

Grand Adventures

The 34-day Antarctica, Andes, & Cape Horn Grand Adventure will depart on December 1, 2023 out of Los Angeles. It will visit Costa Rica, Manta, Lima (overnight), Pisco, La Serena, Santiago, Punta Arenas, Ushuaia, Cape Horn scenic cruising, Antarctic Peninsula scenic cruising (Elephant Island, Antarctic Sound, Deception Island, Gerlache Strait, Neumayer Channel, South Shetland Islands and Admiralty Bay), Falkland Islands, and Montevideo, and end in Buenos Aires.

The 32-day Andes & Cape Horn Grand Adventure will depart Buenos Aires with an overnight on March 4, 2024. It will visit Montevideo, Puerto Madryn, Falkland Islands, Cape Horn scenic cruising, Ushuaia, Punta Arenas, Amalia Glacier scenic cruising, Puerto Montt, Santiago, La Serena, Pisco, Lima (overnight), Manta, Costa Rica, Puerto Vallarta, and Cabo San Lucas before ending in Los Angeles.

Land Tours

Those who want to combine their voyage with a land tour either before or after the sailing can choose from two in South America:

Iguazú Falls Adventure – features the thundering Iguazú Falls, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as well as a visit to Rio de Janeiro.

– features the thundering Iguazú Falls, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as well as a visit to Rio de Janeiro. Machu Picchu Explorer – visits the ancient Inca compound, Machu Picchu, another UNESCO World Heritage Site, plus a tour of the historic city of Cusco.

The sailings will include Argentine folkloric musicians onboard, as well as regional dishes and celebrations of the famed Carnival festival with local dancers and samba classes.

These South America and Antarctica cruises will open for booking on April 6, 2022. Princess past guests are eligible for a Captain’s Circle Launch Discount when booking early, which can be combined with launch and group promotions. The offer expires July 31, 2022.

