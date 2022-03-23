Princess Cruises Rolls Out ‘Deal or No Deal’ Game Show Onboard

Share this article

The “Deal or No Deal” game show is headed to yet another cruise line.

The live game show, which started as a TV show in 2005, is about to debut on the newest vessel in the Princess Cruises fleet, Discovery Princess, when she sets sail on March 27 out of Los Angeles.

The live, hosted experience offers contestants the chance to win prizes ranging from a free cruise to the grand prize of $1,000. It will take place on the Princess Theater stage on Discovery Princess during every sailing.

Guests can play along with their “case card,” with a buy-in ranging from $25 to $50. Two guests will also become the contestants — chosen at random — who play live on stage for a chance to win up to $1,000.

Those in the audience who have purchased a game card are also working towards achieving eight matches to win up to $1,000 or a free cruise.

“‘Deal or No Deal’ offers a unique combination of entertainment and gamification that allows our guests to spectate or participate, in an extremely high-quality and realistic live experience of the popular TV game show,” said Denise Saviss, vice president of entertainment experience, Princess Cruises. “This new interactive game show adds to the already impressive lineup of memorable entertainment offerings to be enjoyed on our new Discovery Princess.”

The 3,660-guest Discovery Princess is the line’s sixth and final Royal-class new build. Through April 24, the ship will sail Mexican Riviera and California Coast voyages before heading up to the Pacific coast to begin a season of seven-night Alaska cruises from Seattle.

“Deal or No Deal” can also be found on Majestic, Regal, and Sky Princess, and Princess Cruises plans to roll it out across the fleet.

Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, and Norwegian Cruise Line also feature the “Deal or No Deal” game show on their ships.

