Princess Cruises Expands 1920s Speakeasy Magic Show to Star Princess

Princess Cruises is set to bring even more magic to sea with the next evolution of its hit Spellbound by Magic Castle experience.

The reimagined speakeasy will debut aboard the all-new Star Princess when the ship launches in 2025, with a refreshed format also rolling out to Sun Princess.

The Magic Castle in Hollywood has long been an exclusive gathering place for the world’s top magicians.

This at-sea version brings that same sense of mystery and wonder to cruise guests through live performances, immersive settings, and handcrafted cocktails.

Spellbound Theming

(Spellbound rendering courtesy of Princess Cruises)

For Star Princess, Spellbound by Magic Castle has been redesigned with a 1920s and 1930s speakeasy theme inspired by legendary sleight-of-hand artist Richard Valentine Pitchford, better known as Cardini.

Guests will pass through a whimsical ticket booth into a series of distinct spaces, including the Inner Circle, the Cardini Bar, Backstage, and the Peacock Theater.

Randy Pitchford, owner of the Magic Castle and great-nephew of Cardini, added, “When you get on board, you are going to be transported in time. It is the most incredible experience you are going to have.”

Cost of Admission

(Photo courtesy of Princess Cruises)

Previously priced at $149 and paired with a dinner service, the new Spellbound format drops the cost to $45 per guest and removes the meal, allowing for multiple nightly showtimes and greater capacity. Admission includes two signature cocktails and the magic show.

“Spellbound by Magic Castle will always feel like the Magic Castle, but there is always an element of surprise,” said Rebecca Thompson Foley, Princess Cruises Vice President of Global Entertainment. “Guests sailing on Star will see things they have not seen before on Sun Princess.”

Other Entertainment

Star Princess will also feature expanded entertainment across the ship, including two original productions in the Princess Arena. Illuminate will be a colorful, circus-inspired spectacle, while Meridian blends period romance with modern energy.

The ship will host 30 dining and bar venues, an extended Piazza with 15 daily events, and The Dome, which will shift from a daytime retreat to an evening performance space.

With its blend of world-class magic, immersive design, and expanded accessibility, the new Spellbound by Magic Castle is poised to become one of the most talked-about experiences at sea.