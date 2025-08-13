Royal Caribbean Scrambles for New Godmother After Diana Ross Backs Out

Diana Ross has abruptly pulled out of her role as godmother for Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, Star of the Seas, just days before the vessel’s naming ceremony in Florida.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Diana Ross will be unable to appear,” a representative for the Queen of Motown said. Ross was due to attend on the Star of the Seas’ at Port Canaveral on August 20. The ship recently arrived in Florida.

No Reason Given for Canceling Appearance

The singer is now 81 and was recently named official godmother of the ship. She has recently completed a UK arena tour and is due to kick off the ‘Beautiful Love’ US tour this weekend in California. It is unclear why her appearance has been canceled, but it didn’t conflict with any of her upcoming tour dates.

“We are disappointed that Diana Ross is unable to join us as godmother of Star of the Seas. We look forward to announcing our new godmother soon,” Royal Caribbean said. The cruise line announced Ross as godmother of the ship in June.

After accepting the role as godmother, Ross said: “I’ve always felt a deep connection to the ocean and the magic it represents. When Royal Caribbean reached out to invite me to be the godmother of Star of the Seas, I knew it was something truly special.”

“The family has been invited and all the grandkids. That’s really what this ship is all about – joy and family fun. My family is everything to me.”

She was due to see off the inaugural showcase cruise – a three-day voyage calling at private destination Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Royal Caribbean’s newest addition to the fleet will sail week-long Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral.

