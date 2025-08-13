Star Princess Finishes Sea Trials, Prepares for Inaugural Sailings

Star Princess, the second Sphere-class ship from Princess Cruises, has successfully completed its sea trials and remains on schedule for its debut on October 4.

(Photo courtesy of Princess Cruises)

The 177,800-ton vessel is currently undergoing final outfitting at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

The ship conducted its sea trials from August 9 to 12 in the Adriatic Sea, where it underwent a full range of performance tests including propulsion, steering, and navigation system evaluations.

The milestone marks a major step forward for Princess Cruises as it prepares to launch its second vessel powered by liquefied natural gas, reflecting the line’s ongoing efforts to reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

Captain Gennaro Arma, a 27-year Princess Cruises veteran, led the sea trials and now oversees a team of 1,600 crew members as the ship enters its final phase of preparation.

“We confidently led Star Princess through sea trials,” said Arma. “My incredible teammates and I can’t wait to welcome guests aboard for unforgettable adventures this fall.”

Features and Itineraries

(Photo courtesy of Princess Cruises)

Sister to Sun Princess, the newbuild will carry up to 4,300 guests and feature more than 1,500 balcony staterooms. It will launch with Mediterranean cruises from Barcelona, offering scenic itineraries throughout the region.

The ship will include 30 dining and bar venues, new entertainment spaces, and enhanced accommodations. Notable features include:

The Dome , a next-generation relaxation and entertainment space.

, a next-generation relaxation and entertainment space. The Arena , Princess’ most technologically advanced theater.

, Princess’ most technologically advanced theater. The Piazza , a central architectural showpiece with ocean views.

, a central architectural showpiece with ocean views. Spellbound by Magic Castle®, a speakeasy-style venue developed in partnership with Hollywood’s famed Magic Castle™.

The Star Princess follows sister ship Sun Princess, which made its debut in March 2024.