Carnival Adds Short Cruises on Mardi Gras, Details Carnival Festivale Itineraries

Carnival Cruise Line has opened bookings for Carnival Festivale, its newest Excel-class ship set to debut in May 2027.

(Photo courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line)

The ship will begin service with a 15-day transatlantic crossing from Southampton, England, to Port Canaveral, Florida.

Departing May 2, 2027, the maiden voyage includes stops in Spain, Portugal, the Canary Islands, and Grand Turk before arriving at its homeport on May 16.

A four-day Bahamas cruise, departing May 19, will mark the ship’s first roundtrip sailing from Port Canaveral. Over 50 cruises are now open for booking, featuring six- and eight-day itineraries to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean.

All sailings will include a visit to Celebration Key, Carnival’s new private destination on Grand Bahama.

Excel-Class Expansion Includes Shorter Mardi Gras Cruises

With Carnival Festivale joining the fleet, Carnival is reshaping its Excel-class deployment for 2027 and 2028.

For the first time, Mardi Gras will operate short itineraries, offering four- and five-day cruises to The Bahamas from Port Canaveral. These new options begin May 22, 2027, following three seven-day sailings.

Five-day cruises will visit Celebration Key, RelaxAway at Half Moon Cay, and Nassau. Four-day sailings, starting Memorial Day weekend, will call on Celebration Key and RelaxAway. The shift marks the first time an Excel-class ship has been scheduled for regular short cruises.

At the same time, Carnival Celebration will continue seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings from PortMiami through April 2028.

Eastern Caribbean sailings include ports such as St. Maarten, Grand Turk, and San Juan. Western sailings will include Cozumel, Celebration Key, and Isla Tropicale.

Music-Themed Zones and Family Features Aboard Carnival Festivale

(Photo courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line)

As part of its Excel-class tradition, Carnival Festivale will feature three immersive “zones” centered on music and multigenerational entertainment:

Studio 724 : This atrium-adjacent space features interactive musical experiences, live performances, and an upgraded Alchemy Bar with a dedicated stage.

: This atrium-adjacent space features interactive musical experiences, live performances, and an upgraded Alchemy Bar with a dedicated stage. The Festival : Deck 8 transforms into a vibrant promenade inspired by outdoor music festivals, offering casual dining and evolving day-to-night entertainment.

: Deck 8 transforms into a vibrant promenade inspired by outdoor music festivals, offering casual dining and evolving day-to-night entertainment. Sunsation Point: Spanning three decks, this area includes Carnival WaterWorks Ultra. There will also be new attractions like the Treehouse adventure trail and illuminated mini golf.

(Photo courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Festivale will include 1,000 interconnecting staterooms, nearly 70 percent more than on earlier Excel-class ships, and expanded youth facilities.

A new space for the Turtles program (ages six months to two years) and additional open-deck features for young children are also being added.

The ship joins Mardi Gras at Port Canaveral in spring 2027, expanding options for families and first-time cruisers alike.

Another Excel-class ship, Carnival Tropicale, is scheduled to follow in 2028.