Princess and Holland America Welcome Kids Under 5 to Sail Without Exemptions

Share this article

Sister brands Princess Cruises and Holland America Line have announced that they will now welcome kids under five years old who are not yet eligible for vaccination, and they will not need to get an exemption from the cruise line to sail.

On its CruiseHealth webpage, Princess says that it “continues to operate fully-vaccinated cruises that meet the CDC requirement for sailing with 95% of guests fully vaccinated – excluding children under five years of age (who are not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccines).”

“These cruises are available for guests who have received their final dose of an authorized/approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination, in accordance with CDC guidelines. In addition, we are managing an exemption process that supports religious, medical and other guest considerations, and children under 5 may be booked without an exemption.”

All exemptions are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and are not guaranteed, as the cruise line is continuing to sail with at least 95 percent of passengers fully-vaccinated (excluding kids under 5).

MORE: Carnival Rolls Out Health Screening App to All U.S. Homeports

In other recently health protocol updates, Princess and Holland America dropped their mask mandate on March 1. They may, however, still be required in certain venues and during select events.

In a newsletter to travel agents, Princess also announced its upcoming Saint Patrick’s Day Sale, which will run for 72 hours from March 15 to 17. The sale will allow guests who book during that time period to get $50 in onboard spending money per person.

It can be combined with Princess’ Summer on Sale offer, which provides up t0 40 percent off on select summer 2022 cruises for select cabin categories.

Those who book with Princess Plus fares will also receive drinks, wifi, and gratuities included.

Holland America also has its own promotion running, called “The Ultimate Upgrade Event.” The offer includes stateroom upgrades, reduced deposits, $75 cruise fares for kids on Alaska voyages, and up to $200 in onboard spending money.

Those who book their cruise with the “Have It All” package also receive shore excursions, beverage, specialty dining, and wifi.

READ NEXT: Princess Confirms 2022 Alaska & Canada/New England Cruise Programs