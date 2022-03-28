Royal Caribbean Announces 2022 Alaska Cruise Protocols

Share this article

Royal Caribbean has announced the protocols that will be in place for its voyages to Alaska from the U.S. and Canada this year through at least May 31.

Vaccination

All passengers 12 and older must be fully vaccinated to cruise. Kids ages 5 to 11 are not required to be vaccinated to sail, but those who are should follow the fully vaccinated protocols.

Full vaccination requires that guests have all doses of their COVID-19 vaccine completed 14 days prior to sailing. A Certificate of Recovery will not be accepted in place of a vaccination record.

Testing

For sailings from Vancouver, testing is required to enter Canada and to board the ship.

Vaccinated guests must present a negative PCR or antigen test result taken no more than two days prior to sailing. Unvaccinated kids ages 2 to 11 must present a PCR test taken no more than three days prior to sailing, but not on boarding day.

Instead of a negative pre-cruise test, a Certificate of Recovery and a positive PCR test taken 11-90 days prior to sailing can be provided.

On embarkation day, unvaccinated kids 2 to 11 will take a complimentary antigen test during check-in.

Unvaccinated kids 5 to 11 will take a complimentary antigen test onboard prior to visiting or debarking in Canada.

Unvaccinated kids 2 to 11 will take a complimentary test onboard no more than 1 day before arrival into the U.S. for sailings debarking in Seattle or Seward.

Testing For Cruisetour Guests

Royal Caribbean Cruisetour guests need to take a COVID-19 test on their own before the land-tour portion of the Cruisetour.

Vaccinated guests must show a negative result for a PCR or antigen test taken no more than 2 days before the day the land tour starts. Vaccinated kids 5 to 11 years old may present full proof of vaccination and follow the testing protocols for vaccinated guests.

Unvaccinated kids 2 to 11 must show a negative test result for a PCR test taken no more than 3 days before the day the land tour starts.

Cruisetour guests will also need to complete the pre-cruise testing to board the ship, in addition to the pre-tour testing.

Vaccinated guests are advised to bring an eMed test it with them on the Cruisetour to meet the pre-cruise testing requirement.

Vaccinated guests without a test kit, or unvaccinated kids that need a PCR test, will be able to go to a testing provider in Anchorage. Your Cruisetour guide will provide details on how to register for testing in Anchorage.

Shore Excursions

Guests can visit Alaska ports freely, regardless of vaccination status.

Royal Caribbean is working with local government and health authorities to finalize protocols for Canadian ports of call. Booked guests will be informed when the information becomes available.

Masks

Masks are optional for vaccinated guests. Unvaccinated kids will be expected to wear masks indoors and in crowded settings.

Masks are required for all kids ages two and older, regardless of vaccination status, in the Adventure Ocean kids’ program.

Dining

In the main dining room, vaccinated guests can dine with other vaccinated guests outside their own group.

Parties that include unvaccinated kids will be assigned a table of their own.

Adventure Ocean

Adventure Ocean kids’ program spaces are cleaned and sanitized frequently.

Royal Caribbean is asking that passengers make a reservation before bringing their kids to Adventure Ocean on days the ship is in port. They can do so by stopping by Adventure Ocean on boarding day to reserve time, or throughout the cruise.

