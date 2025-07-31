TeddyVille & Magic World Attractions for All Ages

Penang has long held the spotlight for its street food, colonial architecture, and vibrant temples.

(Photo Courtesy of Pixabay)

But there’s a lesser-explored side of this Malaysian island that promises equal parts charm and wonder, especially if you’re travelling with family. Enter TeddyVille Museum and Magic World Penang, two whimsical destinations that offer immersive experiences far from the usual tourist trail.

Located within easy reach of George Town and Batu Feringghi, these attractions are not just for children—they’re equally entertaining for adults, school groups, and Instagram-happy explorers. From adorable teddy bear history to interactive optical illusions, the fun begins the moment you grab your TeddyVille Museum Ticket or book a Magic World Penang Ticket—both available via redBus for convenience and instant confirmation.

TeddyVille Museum Walk-Through and Ticket Pricing

(Photo via FB/ Teddyville Museum)

Nestled inside the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton in Batu Feringghi, TeddyVille Museum is Malaysia’s first teddy bear museum—and it’s as cuddly and informative as you’d imagine. The museum offers a delightful journey through time, showcasing bears dressed in traditional Malaysian attire, iconic historic scenes, and even celebrity-inspired teddy characters.

The museum is thoughtfully divided into several zones:

Heritage Section: Discover Malaysia’s rich cultural diversity through teddy bear dioramas.



Mini Malaysia: Features teddy bears in scenes representing various Malaysian states.



Celebrity Bear Zone: Spot teddy versions of Michael Jackson, Elvis, and more.



Interactive Corners: Great for kids to play and pose with oversized bears.



TeddyVille Museum Ticket prices are generally affordable:

Adults: RM36



Children & Seniors: RM29



Toddlers below 3: Free



All tickets can be purchased easily on redBus, which often offers bundled discounts or combo deals during peak seasons.

Interactive Zones at Magic World Penang

If illusion, creativity, and interactivity excite you, Magic World Penang is a must-visit. Located in George Town’s city centre, this indoor attraction brings together the best of mirror mazes, upside-down rooms, and 3D art galleries under one roof.

The major zones include:

Mirror Maze: A disorienting but fun puzzle experience.



Upside Down House: Where gravity-defying photography is the norm.



Glow-in-the-Dark Space: Walk through neon-lit hallways that change colors with movement.



3D Trick Art: Life-size paintings allow you to become part of the artwork.



The entire space is designed for high engagement and makes for a terrific visit regardless of age. Be sure to keep your camera handy—this place is a visual feast!

The Magic World Penang Ticket details:

General Admission: RM28 for adults, RM18 for children



Group discounts are available, and booking through redBus ensures you skip long queues.

Tips for Families and School Groups

(Photo Courtesy of Pixabay)

Planning to visit with little ones or as part of an educational trip? Here are some practical suggestions to enhance your visit:

Combo Visits: Consider planning TeddyVille in the morning and Magic World in the afternoon. They complement each other well in pace and theme.



Educational Angle: TeddyVille offers historical and cultural insights, making it suitable for school outings.



Photo Rules: Both places encourage photography, so pack a good phone or camera.



Crowd Timing: Weekdays are best for school groups; weekends can be busier with tourists.



Clothing: Wear comfortable shoes—both venues involve a lot of walking and interactive setups.

Nearby Cafés, Parking, and Essentials

(Photo Courtesy of Pixabay)

TeddyVille Museum (Batu Feringghi): Located inside a resort, there’s ample paid parking and nearby eateries, including The Food Store and local stalls along the beach road.



Magic World Penang (George Town): Street-side parking is limited, but nearby malls like Prangin Mall offer space. For cafés, look for Coffee on the Table or ChinaHouse for a pre- or post-visit bite.



Both venues are accessible via public transport or ride-hailing services, but booking a car through redBus Day Tours might give you flexibility, especially with kids.

Conclusion

Whether you’re a local looking for a weekend escape or a cruiser wanting a break from Penang’s food trail, TeddyVille Museum and Magic World Penang offer a refreshing, family-friendly experience. Their photo-friendly exhibits and interactive setups ensure smiles and giggles for all. So, pack your curiosity, grab your camera, and book your adventure through redBus for the easiest and most efficient experience.

These spots aren’t just stops on a map—they’re memory-makers.

Featured Photo courtesy of Shutterstock/ kuen hoong