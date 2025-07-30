Princess Cruises Modifies Premier and Plus Packages After Pushback

Princess Cruises has announced new updates to its popular Premier and Plus packages, rolling out new benefits and revised pricing for sailings beginning in 2026.

(Photo courtesy of Princess Cruises)

The line says that changes, which officially went into effect July 22, reflect the cruise line’s continued focus on offering flexible, guest experiences.

New Pricing and Inclusions

Under the new structure, the Princess Premier Package now costs $100 per person, per day when purchased pre-cruise, or $105 aboard Sun Princess and Star Princess.

This top-tier bundle continues to include the Premier Beverage Package, unlimited specialty and casual dining, room service and OceanNow delivery with no added fees, unlimited Wi-Fi for up to four devices, professional digital photo access, reserved theater seating, and crew gratuities.

(Photo courtesy of Cruise Radio)

A new addition to the Premier tier is a shore excursion credit, with guests receiving $100 for cruises of 6–9 days, $200 for 10–20 days, and up to $300 for voyages of 21 days or longer.

The Princess Plus Package, which now costs $65 per person, per day pre-cruise (or $70 on Sphere-class ships), has also seen an upgrade.

The number of casual dining meals included has doubled from two to four per voyage, and it still features the Plus Beverage Package, Wi-Fi for one device, OceanNow, and room service delivery, and prepaid gratuities.

Guest Pushback

In a follow-up to the initial announcement, Princess Cruises shared an additional update based on guest feedback: specialty coffees and teas are now unlimited in the Plus Package.

They will not count toward the 15-drink daily limit, a move likely to be welcomed by frequent cruisers.

“These updates reflect what our guests truly want—more flexibility, better culinary options, and more ways to explore ashore,” said Alfredo Jimenez, Vice President of Onboard Revenue at Princess Cruises. “It’s about delivering a more rewarding and personalized vacation.”

While select underused perks such as fitness classes, Medallion shipping, and premium desserts are being phased out, the revamped packages offer up to 70% in savings compared to purchasing items a la carte.

Both packages must be purchased at least four days before departure to secure the lower pre-cruise rate.