Three Carnival Cruise Ships Set for 2027 Alaska Season

Carnival Cruise Line has unveiled its 2027 Alaska cruise schedule, which will feature three ships, Carnival Spirit, Carnival Legend, and Carnival Luminosa, sailing over 50 voyages from Seattle and San Francisco.

The lineup includes various seven- to 10-day Alaska cruises, along with repositioning sailings through the Panama Canal and across the Pacific Ocean.

2027 Alaska Cruise Lineup

(Photo courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Luminosa will reposition from Sydney to San Francisco on April 6, 2027, via a 23-day transpacific cruise with stops in Fiji, French Polynesia, and Hawaii. Beginning May 3, the ship will operate 10-day Alaska itineraries visiting Juneau, Skagway, Tracy Arm Fjord, and Prince Rupert.

Luminosa will also offer nine short Baja Mexico cruises from San Francisco, featuring four-day round-trip sailings to Ensenada.

(Photo courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Legend will make its way to Seattle from Tampa on April 4 with a 16-day Panama Canal voyage, marking the cruise line’s return to Acapulco, Mexico, for the first time since 2010.

From April 20, the ship will operate 22 seven-day Alaska cruises to popular ports, including a special 16-day Hawaii sailing on September 21 that visits four Hawaiian Islands and Victoria, British Columbia.

Carnival Spirit (Photo courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Spirit will offer two back-to-back Carnival Journeys sailings in March 2027, a nine-day Western Caribbean cruise from Mobile, followed by a 16-day Panama Canal voyage to Seattle.

On April 14, it sails a 15-day cruise to Hawaii before launching its Alaska season on April 29. The Spirit will offer 20 week-long Alaska cruises from Seattle, plus a nine-day option that includes a visit to Sitka.