13 Carnival Passengers Brawl Outside Cruise Terminal in Long Beach

A large fight broke out just outside the Long Beach cruise terminal on Thursday, August 7, as Carnival Firenze was docked in port.

Security responded to the altercation in less than a minute, but it is unclear whether any arrests were made or charges filed. Carnival Cruise Line has not yet issued a statement.

Video Shows Multiple Fights

Footage posted on X (formerly Twitter) by user @Rororowyaboatz shows three separate skirmishes occurring simultaneously.

The 39-second clip shows both men and women involved, with punches thrown, hair pulled, and clothing torn. One fight took place directly at the terminal entrance where passengers check in for sailings.

A guest standing inside the terminal at the time of the brawl told us, “You’d think after all that money spent for four days of chill, you’d at least wait until you got home.”

Given the timing and location, it is likely that those involved were prospective Carnival Firenze guests. Several individuals were seen fleeing the scene as security approached.

Possible Consequences

At the time of publication, it is unknown if any participants were detained by authorities. Those identified could face charges depending on the severity of the altercation. No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

Cruise lines have faced increased scrutiny in recent years as more incidents involving unruly guests are recorded on ships and in port terminals.

This isn’t the first terminal fight, Carnival Jubilee guests got into a fight this past April after a seven-night Western Caribbean cruise, leading to arrests.

Carnival has adopted “zero-tolerance policy” and has also previously banned many people in the past from getting into altercations on its ships or in cruise terminal.

The news follows a fight at Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day where a wedding party got into an altercation at the main Oasis lagoon.

Carnival Firenze is based in Long Beach, operates Mexican Riviera itineraries year-round. Thursday’s incident occurred during embarkation.

Cruise News Today will update this story if Carnival Cruise Line or local authorities release further information or a report.