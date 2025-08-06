MSC Pulls Cruise Ship Out of New York, Repositions to Miami

MSC Cruises is pulling the MSC Meraviglia out of New York in 2026, ending its service from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal after just three years.

The line confirmed the ship will reposition to Europe in the spring, then begin sailing from Miami for the winter 2026-2027 season.

Evaluating Deployments

MSC Meraviglia (Photo courtesy of MSC Cruises)

An MSC spokesperson told Cruise News Today once the vessel has arrived in Miami, it will offer six- and eight-night cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas, with stops in Grand Turk, Puerto Plata, Ocean Cay, St. Maarten and other popular ports.

The cruise line said it is “continuously evaluating” deployment strategies based on “guest demand and travel trends.” It also insisted that New York remains an important market.

However, that seems to be at odds with the fact that once Meraviglia exits its Brooklyn berth for the last time, there are no known plans for another of the line’s ships to take her place. Nor have plans been revealed to sail out of the popular piers in midtown Manhattan.

Some guests say they were caught off guard by the change. One traveler told Cruise Radio they were notified their cruise had been canceled and were offered a $50 credit to rebook out of Miami. They opted for a refund instead.

Guests impacted by the move are being offered rebooking options or full refunds, depending on the sailing.

MSC Meraviglia in NYC (Photo courtesy of MSC Cruises)

MSC Meraviglia began year-round service from New York in April 2023. The ship’s arrival received much fanfare, especially given that it represented the line’s continued expansion into the U.S. market in general and the Northest in particular.

For now, the company appears focused on its Florida-based homeports heading into 2027.

By summer of 2027, the line will have six ships sailing out of U.S. ports, including Galveston and Seattle. As of now however, none will be sailing from ports in the Northeast.