5 key insights to Galveston’s thriving cruise market

Frank M
Frank M
An aerial view of the Port of Galveston, a top U.S. cruise and cargo port, with Royal Caribbean Cruise Line’s Grandeur of the Seas pictured in the foreground.

Contents Show

Galveston, Texas’ sole cruise port, has come a long way in recent years. With the considerable catchment area of Houston on its doorstep, Galveston is the fourth most popular port for cruise ship departures.

A large cruise ship, the Carnival Jubilee, docked at a VIP dock.

A Look at the Galveston Cruise Port

Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves Port Director and CEO, expects continued sustained growth this year and the addition of a fourth terminal in 2025. The future looks bright.

1. Cruise passenger traffic surges

Galveston welcomed 1.49 million cruisers in 2023, a 42% increase on the previous year. The opening of a third cruise terminal has driven this growth.

According to the Tourism Economic Impact Report, cruise guest spending contributed $80 million to the local economy in 2022. 

2. Record cruise ship sailings

A cruise ship docked next to a Coca Cola truck at the MSC Cruises embarkation point in Galveston.

The port welcomed 354 cruise ship sailings last year – a new record high. It’s the increase in cruise ship turnarounds and a shift to newer, larger ships. This includes the new 6,500-guest Carnival Jubilee.

Carnival Cruise Line will have four ships homeporting from Galveston later this year. In late 2025, MSC Cruises is scheduled to debut at the Texas port with the MSC Seascape. Galveston is also home to Royal Caribbean, Disney Cruise Line, Princess Cruise Line, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

3. Job creation

The growth in cruise traffic and other port operations has been good news for the local labor market, and labor hours have increased to 657,180 hours, equivalent to approximately 316 full-time jobs. Beyond the port, Galveston’s tourism economy supported nearly 12,000 jobs in 2022.

4. Cruise Terminal 25 upgrade

An airport with rows of blue and red chairs, located in Galveston.
Terminal 25 in Galveston.

Rees said the terminal received a significant renovation partly funded by $50 million in revenue bonds. This was completed in partnership with Carnival Cruise Line, before the Carnival Jubilee’s arrival in December 2023. As well as making it easier to accommodate larger vessels, it has streamlined passenger embarkation and debarkation.

5. Future Projects

Further developments are on the horizon with plans for a fourth cruise terminal, which could be approved as soon as next month. The Cruise Terminal 16 project will become the home of MSC Cruises starting in 2025.

A $50.1 million cargo expansion project is planned, and the port is preparing for its 200th birthday in 2025.

Recent Posts

Share this post

Related posts

Two pictures of the ERS-2 satellite in space and a cruise ship sailing in the ocean.

Cruise ship avoids impact with falling space junk

Royal Caribbean Star of the Seas

Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas inaugural voyage canceled, citing shipyard delays

Norwegian Gem cruise ship in the ocean, providing exceptional service for Jacksonville residents.

Norwegian Cruise Line posts first annual profit since 2019

An aerial view of the Port of Galveston, a top U.S. cruise and cargo port, with Royal Caribbean Cruise Line’s Grandeur of the Seas pictured in the foreground.

5 key insights to Galveston’s thriving cruise market

Enjoy breathtaking views of a cruise ship and penguins in Antarctica on this World Cruise. Add a checkmark to your bucket list with these stunning images.

Cruise bucket list? You can sail a 132-day World Cruise to all seven continents in 2026

An aerial view of a large cruise ship in the ocean during Venice Port Calls.

Authorities allow Norwegian cruise ship passengers to leave after cholera scare

Cruise Radio header

Bringing you 15 years of cruise industry experience. Cruise Radio prioritizes well-balanced cruise news coverage and accurate reporting, paired with ship reviews and tips.  Learn more about our team

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Tiktok Pinterest Rss Linkedin

Quick links

Cruise Radio, LLC © Copyright 2009-2024 | Website Designed By Insider Perks, Inc