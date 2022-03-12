Carnival Cruise Line Celebrates 50th Birthday in PortMiami

Share this article

Today in Miami, Carnival Cruise Line marked its official 50th birthday on Carnival Conquest — half a century since the line’s maiden voyage from the southern Florida port.

Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy was joined by Carnival Corporation Chairman Micky Arison and Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald; U.S. Representatives Federica Wilson and Vern Buchanan; Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava; Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez; as well as Miami industry and community leaders and other Carnival leadership.

At the event, Carnival announced a $50,000 donation to World Central Kitchen to support Ukrainian relief efforts and in the name of its over 300 team members from the country.

Duffy also presented a $50,000 donation to Carnival’s long-time partner Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Miami.

Mayor Levine Cava presented Duffy with a gift marking the occasion, and Mayor Bermudez read a proclamation declaring March 11, 2022 as Carnival Cruise Line Day in Doral.

“On this very day, 50 years ago, history was made when the first Carnival Cruse Line ship, the TSS Mardi Gras, embarked on her maiden voyage from right here at PortMiami,” said Duffy.

“For half a century, we have made cruising available to everyone and have provided millions of people with fun and memorable vacations. It’s an honor to be celebrating our five decades of sailing with so many of our partners. We look forward to what the next 50 years holds.”

Carnival’s 50 year collaboration with Miami-Dade County and PortMiami has resulted in significant economic development for the region, most recently the expansion of Terminal F at the port, which is expected to be completed this fall.

Terminal F will serve as the homeport for Carnival Celebration, the sister ship to Mardi Gras that will be part of the culmination of the line’s 50th birthday festivities. A third Excel-class ship, Carnival Jubilee, is scheduled to join the fleet in 2023 and homeport in Galveston.

Over the years, Carnival has maintained a strong commitment to supporting the communities where it operates, including its hometown of Miami. In addition to a national partnership with St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Operation Homefront, Carnival has hosted hundreds of Miami-Dade high school students at its headquarters as part of the Carnival Scholarship and Mentoring Program, and since 2017 has provided 195 scholarships valued at $4 million.

Since its inception, Carnival has carried over 90 million passengers. Each year, approximately 6 million guests set sail on 23 ships from 14 U.S. homeports.

The cruise line is now sailing from all of its year-round U.S. homeports, and its entire fleet is scheduled to be back in service by this summer.

