Cruise News Recap | Week of February 27, 2022

1. In light of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, multiple cruise lines have canceled port calls to the two countries for the rest of the year, particularly to Saint Petersburg, Russia.

2. Carnival has announced new deployment details for three of the ships in its fleet that it previously said would be shuffled around — Carnival Elation, Freedom, and Spirit.

3. Eight cruise lines dropped their mask requirements as of February 28 and March 1: Carnival, Holland America, Norwegian, Oceania, Princess, Regent Seven Seas, Seabourn, and Virgin Voyages.

4. Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that its daily service charge will be increasing effective April 1, 2022.

5. Starting in fall 2023, Celebrity Cruises will be sailing year-round in the Mediterranean for the first time ever, also marking its first winter season in the region.

Featured Article: 10 Photos of Royal Caribbean’s New Ship Wonder of the Seas

This week’s featured article is a photos post of Royal Caribbean’s newest ship Wonder of the Seas, which departed on her inaugural voyage on Friday. The line released new images of the pool deck, Ultimate Family Suite, new specialty restaurant The Mason Jar, the new Vue Bar, and more.

This Week’s Podcast: Norwegian Getaway Review + Cruise News

On this week’s episode of Cruise Radio, we chat with Chris about his recent five-night cruise to the western Caribbean aboard Norwegian Getaway. He tells us about his experience with a Haven aft balcony suite, the dining and entertainment on the ship, and his time in Cozumel and Norwegian’s private destination in Belize, Harvest Caye.

Also on this episode, we catch up on the latest cruise news with staff writer Richard Simms and answer a listener’s question about gratuities.

Featured Video: Cruise News Today

This week’s featured YouTube video is the Cruise News Brief from Friday, March 4. Doug talks about Norwegian Cruise Line increasing its daily service charges, Seattle’s cruise schedule for this year, Disney Cruise Line dropping most mask mandates this month, and Princess modifying itineraries that previously included Russia.