Cruise News Recap | Week of March 27, 2022

1. In an unexpected move, the CDC has completely dropped its Travel Health Notice for cruising. The agency does, however, still recommend that travelers are vaccinated before sailing.

2. MSC Cruises has announced that its upcoming ship, MSC Euribia, will spend its inaugural summer 2023 season sailing to the Norwegian fjords from Germany. The line also revealed who won the ship’s hull art contest, and shared renderings of its exterior.

3. Oceania Cruises has announced that its four older ships will be getting 14 new solo oceanview cabins each. The line also announced two new collections of shore excursions: Go Green and Beyond Blueprints.

4. Princess Cruises’ new ship Discovery Princess set sail on her inaugural seven-night cruise from Los Angeles to the Mexican Riviera.

5. Two Norwegian Cruise Line ships returned to service last week. Norwegian Jewel welcomed guests back onboard in Panama for the first time in two years, and Norwegian Jade set sail from Civitavecchia after being laid up for the winter.

