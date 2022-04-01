Norwegian Cruise Line Increases Daily Service Charges

As of today, daily service charges have increased for almost all cabin categories on Norwegian Cruise Line.

Those staying in balconies or below will now pay $16 per person, per day, up from $15.50. The Haven and Suite guests will now pay $20, up from $18.50. Club Balcony Suite guests will continue paying $18 per day.

Those who booked their sailing before today will be able to prepay the charge at the previous rate, as long as they do it before embarkation day. Those who don’t prepay ahead of their cruise will pay the new rate.

MSC Details New Carousel Lounge Shows

MSC Cruises has announced details on seven new shows created for the Carousel Lounge on its Meraviglia-class ships.

Each 40 minute show will combine acrobatics, dance, and music in the 10,000 square foot venue.

As examples, two of the shows will be Strings on MSC Grandiosa, and Sweet on Grandiosa and Bellissima. Strings will be a circus adventure, telling the story of a lonely toy maker and his muse. Sweet will take audiences to a real-life candyland, featuring iconic songs.

The shows can be booked onboard for an extra fee, which will include an alcoholic or nonalcoholic cocktail to complement the show’s theme.

The Carousel Lounge was originally used for Cirque du Soleil shows before MSC and Cirque discontinued their partnership.

Disney Wish Retail Offerings Detailed

Disney Cruise Line has announced details on some of the shops that will be found on Disney Wish.

Treasures Untold will offer Disney cruise collectibles, including Pandora Jewelry. It will also include Artist Spotlight collections and Dooney & Bourke handbags. Mickey’s Mainsail will offer more Disney cruise themed souvenirs, like a Disney Wish-themed Loungefly mini backpack and Minnie ears.

Disney Wish is set to debut this July from Port Canaveral.

