Royal Caribbean Exec Speaks on Short Cruises, Destinations, and Star of the Seas

Royal Caribbean’s newest Icon Class ship, Star of the Seas, made her debut at Port Canaveral over the weekend, marking the vessel’s first arrival in Florida ahead of a busy preview and inaugural sailing schedule.

(Photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean)

At 248,663 gross registered tons and designed to carry over 7,000 guests, Star of the Seas will host a series of media, travel advisor, and special guest sailings before her official naming ceremony on August 16, with music legend Diana Ross serving as godmother.

Speaking during a recent Avoya Travel “Executive Insider” segment, Royal Caribbean Senior Vice President Vicki Freed spoke new features on Star of the Seas compared to her sister ship Icon of the Seas.

These include refreshed dining in the AquaDome, such as a Thai restaurant and a Cuban restaurant, plus a new canine crew member. Sailor, the golden retriever, joining Rover from Icon of the Seas.

Freed also shared updates on Royal Caribbean’s private destinations. Perfect Day at CocoCay remains the line’s highest-rated stop, and in 2027 the company will debut Perfect Day at Mexico, featuring a 56-minute “Lazy Crazy River,” record-breaking waterslides, swim-up bars, and multiple dining venues.

(Photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean)

Closer on the horizon is the Royal Beach Club on Paradise Island in Nassau, opening this December, which will offer three pools and a more intimate capacity of about 1,500 guests per visit.

Freed mentioned that short cruises are increasingly popular with first-time cruisers and celebration (reunions, bridal, and birthday) passengers, with Royal Caribbean deploying some of its newest ships on these itineraries to make a strong first impression.

Looking ahead, she said the brand will continue building innovative ships and destinations, aiming to offer more “wow” moments and more reasons for guests to return.

Vicki Frie