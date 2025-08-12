79-Year-Old Cruise Passenger Reported Overboard From Norwegian Star

A passenger has gone overboard from Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Star while the ship was sailing off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, early Tuesday morning.

Norwegian Star (Photo courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line)

The ship was en route to Greenland on August 12, when the ship’s public address system issued a “Code Oscar,” the code for a man overboard.

A spokesperson from Norwegian Cruise Line later confirmed the incident, telling Cruise Radio:

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that one of our guests, a 79-year-old male, was reported to have gone overboard while the ship was sailing to Greenland. The appropriate authorities have been contacted and an investigation is ongoing.” It went on to say, “In consideration for the family and their privacy, updates will be shared as appropriate. Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time.” Ship Response (Image via MarineTraffic)

According to ship tracking data and onboard accounts, Norwegian Star began search operations at approximately 3:53 a.m. local time.

Rescue boats were deployed, and the search continued until about 4:22 a.m., a span of 29 minutes covering roughly three nautical miles. The ship then resumed course toward Nuuk, Greenland, remaining on schedule for her August 14 arrival.

Passengers in the ship’s Facebook group reported seeing lifeboats in the water, and one guest claimed to have witnessed the individual being recovered.

Regional water temperatures were about 55°F (13°C), cold enough to put your body in shock within 10–15 minutes.

The incident occurred on day six of a 14-night one-way voyage from New York to Reykjavík.

The itinerary includes multiple ports in Canada, Greenland, and Iceland, ending on August 21.

The Norwegian Star had most recently departed Corner Brook, Newfoundland, on August 11, marking the ship’s first-ever visit to the port.

This marks at least the fifth man overboard case involving a cruise ship in 2025, down from the 19 man overboards in 2024.

Last month, an 18-year-old passenger went overboard from a ship in Europe and recovered, while a crew member jumped from Icon of the Seas off Florida in a separate incident.