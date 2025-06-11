Diana Ross Tapped as Godmother for Royal Caribbean’s Newest Ship

Royal Caribbean has named music legend Diana Ross as the godmother of its upcoming ship, Star of the Seas, which will debut in August 2025.

(Photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean)

The Icon Class vessel will sail from Port Canaveral, Florida, offering family-focused vacations with stops including Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

Ross will participate in a naming ceremony aboard the ship in its AquaTheater, continuing the maritime tradition of blessing a new ship and its passengers.

Ross, known for her decades-spanning musical career, called the role a “perfect continuation” of her journey in bringing people together.

Star of the Seas will feature eight neighborhoods, a waterpark, seven pools, and more than 40 dining and drinking venues.

(Photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean)

Highlights include “Back to the Future: The Musical” and upscale venues like the Lincoln Park Supper Club.

The ship will offer seven-night itineraries in the Eastern and Western Caribbean, and Royal Caribbean plans to add more destination experiences in the coming years.