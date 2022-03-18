Holland America Launches Facial Recognition Embarkation Program

Share this article

Holland America Line has announced that it is adding the use of mBark facial recognition and the VeriFLY vaccine verification program to all of its U.S., Canadian, and European homeports.

mBark is a mobile system that allows passengers to check in for their cruise in less than 10 seconds, while the VeriFLY digital wallet for COVID-19 credentials — already used by sister line Carnival — offers a solution for proof of vaccination and test results.

“Holland America Line continues to look for ways that make the cruising experience better for our guests as we navigate protocols and best practices for today’s travelers,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “We recently completed testing with VeriFLY and mBark on a few sailings, and the most common comment from guests was, ‘That’s it?’ because it’s so fast and efficient.”

With mBark facial recognition, guests who load their photo and all necessary pre-travel information to Holland America’s website prior to embarkation will be able to use the touchless system.

Following a quick face scan, passengers will be able to move through the check-in process in about 10 seconds. SKO Systems, based in London, designed and implemented mBark for Holland America.

VeriFLY gives passengers the option to upload things like proof of vaccination and test results to the app. Once registration is complete, guests simply need to show the VeriFLY QR code or pass to the check-in agent.

VeriFLY is already being used by dozens of airlines, cruise lines, and hotels in the travel sector, as well as in other industries. It’s available to download on Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

VeriFLY launched on Rotterdam in March and will now roll out to other ships in the fleet by the end of the month, and begin on the remaining ships as they return to service. mBark will also launch with ships as they return to service, and will begin in other embarkation ports as the ships move to new cruising regions.

Holland America’s sister brand Carnival Cruise Line recently rolled out VeriFLY to all of its U.S. homeports as well, and luxury line Viking also uses the health verification app.

