Princess Cruises Reveals New ‘Wild For Alaska Seafood’ Program

Princess Cruises has announced its “Wild for Alaska Seafood” program, which will be on six vessels sailing in the Last Frontier this spring.

This location-based seafood initiative features an extensive rotation of Alaska seafood dishes, along with destination-inspired cocktail experiences. These experiences include flights of Alaska spirits sourced from local distilleries, hand-picked wine pairings to go with Alaska seafood dishes, and inventive cocktails such as “Creamy Cinnamon Moonshine” and “Glacial Chilled Martinis.”

This program is another enhancement to Princess’ North to Alaska program, which brings local Alaskans, culture, and fresh seafood on board and ashore to immerse visitors in all things Alaska.

Building on Princess’ popular “Only in Alaska” menus, the “Wild for Alaska Seafood” program will offer 30 Alaska seafood dishes with featured items every night in all main dining rooms. Recipes have been created by Chef Rudi Sodamin and his culinary arts team, and highlight the freshest seafood ingredients with multiple varieties of Alaska salmon, including King (Chinook), Sockeye, and Coho, as well as wild Alaska cod (caught by hook and line only), halibut, rockfish, Dungeness crabs, wild spot prawns, and razor clams.

Ships’ specialty restaurants, including Crown Grill and Sabatini’s, will offer “Wild for Alaska Seafood” menu inserts, featuring appetizers like salmon carpaccio and choices of pan-seared, poached, pan fried, or grilled wild Alaska halibut or Copper River salmon.

Princess Cruises has developed this new program in partnership with Pacific Seafood, Alaska Seafood, and Alaska Leader Seafood, all of which have a strong commitment to environmentally responsible practices and are among the best-managed, most sustainable fisheries in the world.

Princess’ 2022 Alaska cruise season features six ships offering 145 departures on 14 unique itineraries.

Guests can choose from over 150 shore excursions, including “Cook My Catch” where passengers embark on a fishing excursion and then have the chefs prepare what they catch for dinner that evening.

