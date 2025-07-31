Royal Caribbean Extends Labadee Cancellations Through November 2025

Royal Caribbean has informed guests that its ships will be skipping more cruise calls to Labadee, Haiti, for the next three months.

It has canceled calls to the private destination “out of an abundance of caution” as it continues to “monitor the evolving situation in Port-au-Prince.”

Sailing on Five Ships Impacted Through the End of October

Oasis of the Seas docked at Labadee, Haiti (Photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean)

The US State Department has placed Haiti on a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” advisory due to violence and ongoing civil unrest. More than 20 cruises on five ships have revised their itineraries for August, September and October to remove Labadee calls.

“We have an itinerary update to share. We have been monitoring the evolving situation in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and out of an abundance of caution, we’re cancelling our visits to Labadee through October 31,” the cruise line said in an update to travel advisors.

It starts with Icon of the Seas, which was due to visit Labadee on August 9 and again on September 20. These dates will now be sea days and other port calls’ order and timings have been amended.

The ship will now visit Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas on Day 4 and San Juan on Day 5. The arrival time in Perfect Day at CocoCay has also been adjusted.

The changes will impact six sailings on Adventure of the Seas between August 16 and October 25. It affects eight sailings on Freedom of the Seas, six on Oasis of the Seas, and the October 20 call on Radiance of the Seas.

Shore Excursions Will Be Refunded or Rescheduled

Pre-booked shore excursions in Labadee will be automatically refunded. Other pre-paid Royal Caribbean International shore excursions that are impacted due to the itinerary changes will be rescheduled, the cruise line said. Those that can’t be re-accommodated will be canceled and refunded within 14 business days.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause – your clients’ safety is our top priority. While we know it’s not the original itinerary we planned, we appreciate your understanding,” the cruise line added.

Royal Caribbean first pulled Labadee from itineraries back in March 2024 as unrest in Haiti escalated, pausing visits for several months before gradually resuming calls later that year.

With the latest advisory and a renewed “abundance of caution,” the line is once again sidelining the private destination through at least the end of October.