Several Injuries After New York Charter Boat Slams into Pier

Dozens of people were injured after a New York City pleasure boat crashed into Hudson River pier late on Saturday afternoon.

The Timeless mega yacht, which offers parties and cruises, was docking when a line apparently snapped, causing it to collide with the pier. It was carrying about 350 passengers and crew.

Passengers Transported to Hospital with Minor Injuries

At least 35 passengers suffered minor injuries, with about 23 taken to hospitals for treatment.

According to New York Fire Department Deputy Chief Gregg Brady, most injuries were due to slips and falls when the boat struck the pier, and some people suffered contusions.

“Some people were coming down the stairs when the boat ran into the dock. They fell, there was no support, nothing for them to grab onto,” said passenger Zytin King. Officials said no one was thrown overboard due to the impact.

The vessel suffered some damage, according to another passenger, Carol Jones.

“We were trying to dock and were almost there, and then it went bang. I saw the front of the boat. It was tore up a little bit.”

Another passenger, Sharon Thomas, added: “People went flying. Chairs went flying.”

The three-deck Timeless vessel is the largest charter boat in the Empire Cruises fleet. It has three bars and can accommodate up to 550 passengers.

It offers charter packages for special event cruises like birthdays, proms, weddings, bachelor parties, and corporate gatherings.

It also hosts featured events, such as the July 4th fireworks cruise with a dinner buffet.

An official investigation will be opened to establish the cause of the pier collision and it will be jointly led by the U.S. Coast Guard and the NYPD Harbor Unit. Empire Cruises hasn’t publicly commented on the incident yet.

