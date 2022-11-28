Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
Subscribe Now

New Residential Cruise Ship Offering Shared Home Purchase Option

Storylines, the new brand building residential cruise ship MV Narrative, has announced that it is releasing a limited number of homes for shared purchase. The fractional shares are for 25 percent, allowing up to four residents to share a luxury space on board the vessel.

residential space MV narrative
An RU5 residence (Rendering courtesy of Storylines Inc.)

Those who choose a shared purchase option enjoy all the same amenities as other residents, including zero maintenance or upkeep responsibilities.

The residence types available for shared purchase are:

  • RU4 Dream: A 721-square-foot home with a waterfront balcony. The introductory pricing for a 25 percent share is $1,275,000 for the lifetime of the vessel and $37,000 for quarterly all-inclusive living fees ($6,167 per person, per month based on double occupancy).
  • RU2 Explore: A 377-square-foot home with a waterfront balcony. The introductory pricing for a 25 percent share is $598,000 for the lifetime of the vessel and $26,700 for quarterly all-inclusive living fees ($4,450 per person, per month based on double occupancy).

Fees include food, drinks, laundry, housekeeping, and all of the ship’s amenities.

MORE: Fourth Virgin Voyages Cruise Ship Reaches Next Construction Milestone

The shares are broken down by season: March through May, June through August, September through November, and December through February.

MV narrative rendering storylines inc
(Rendering courtesy of Storylines Inc.)

MV Narrative has been designed as a floating community, featuring 20 dining and bar venues, a post office, a school, a hospital, office spaces, and a bank. Amenities include a waterfront marina with personal watercraft, a bowling alley, a hydroponic garden farm, and an open-air fitness deck. A 10,000 square foot wellness center will house the spa and gym, and anti-aging clinic.

The ship will include 547 private residences, and be the first residential cruise ship in the world to be powered by liquefied natural gas. It’s expected to be delivered in 2025.

RELATED: New Residential Ship to Offer ‘Worldschooling’ Education Program

Cruise Mug
Sarah Bretz

Sarah Bretz

Sarah has been writing about the cruise industry since 2015. She’s been on eight cruises so far, and her favorite onboard activities include trying out the water slides, spending time in the spa’s thermal suite, eating lots of food, and attending the love & marriage show. You can keep up with her over on her Instagram at @IAmSarahJaneB.
Recent Posts
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Since 2009, Cruise Radio has provided the latest cruise news and industry analysis through informative articles, videos, and weekly podcasts. You’ll find expert advice for experienced and first-time cruisers, as well as port and destination guides.

All Contents © Copyright 2022 Cruise Radio, Inc. | Website Designed by Insider Perks, Inc.

Sign up for the Cruise Radio Newsletter

Get the real facts delivered straight to your inbox, with trustworthy cruise related news.

Send this to a friend
Hi, this may be of interest to you: New Residential Cruise Ship Offering Shared Home Purchase Option. This is the link: https://cruiseradio.net/storylines-residential-cruise-ship-offering-shared-home-purchase-option/