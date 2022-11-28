New Residential Cruise Ship Offering Shared Home Purchase Option

Storylines, the new brand building residential cruise ship MV Narrative, has announced that it is releasing a limited number of homes for shared purchase. The fractional shares are for 25 percent, allowing up to four residents to share a luxury space on board the vessel.

An RU5 residence (Rendering courtesy of Storylines Inc.)

Those who choose a shared purchase option enjoy all the same amenities as other residents, including zero maintenance or upkeep responsibilities.

The residence types available for shared purchase are:

RU4 Dream: A 721-square-foot home with a waterfront balcony. The introductory pricing for a 25 percent share is $1,275,000 for the lifetime of the vessel and $37,000 for quarterly all-inclusive living fees ($6,167 per person, per month based on double occupancy).

A 721-square-foot home with a waterfront balcony. The introductory pricing for a 25 percent share is $1,275,000 for the lifetime of the vessel and $37,000 for quarterly all-inclusive living fees ($6,167 per person, per month based on double occupancy). RU2 Explore: A 377-square-foot home with a waterfront balcony. The introductory pricing for a 25 percent share is $598,000 for the lifetime of the vessel and $26,700 for quarterly all-inclusive living fees ($4,450 per person, per month based on double occupancy).

Fees include food, drinks, laundry, housekeeping, and all of the ship’s amenities.

MORE: Fourth Virgin Voyages Cruise Ship Reaches Next Construction Milestone

The shares are broken down by season: March through May, June through August, September through November, and December through February.

(Rendering courtesy of Storylines Inc.)

MV Narrative has been designed as a floating community, featuring 20 dining and bar venues, a post office, a school, a hospital, office spaces, and a bank. Amenities include a waterfront marina with personal watercraft, a bowling alley, a hydroponic garden farm, and an open-air fitness deck. A 10,000 square foot wellness center will house the spa and gym, and anti-aging clinic.

The ship will include 547 private residences, and be the first residential cruise ship in the world to be powered by liquefied natural gas. It’s expected to be delivered in 2025.

RELATED: New Residential Ship to Offer ‘Worldschooling’ Education Program