Four MSC Ships to Sail from Miami as Line Expands U.S. Winter Cruises

MSC Cruises will homeport four ships in Miami for the first time during winter 2026–2027, adding new Caribbean itineraries from three U.S. ports. The move follows the company’s planned departure from New York after its spring 2026 season.

MSC Cruises has announced its most extensive U.S. winter deployment to date, with seven ships sailing from three homeports and a record four based in Miami for the Winter 2026–2027 season.

The expansion will offer more Caribbean options, including new ports and itineraries.

The cruise line’s flagship MSC World America will operate alternating 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings from Miami, while MSC Meraviglia introduces 6- and 8-night itineraries to an expanded list of destinations.

MSC Poesia will offer Panama Canal transits and longer Caribbean voyages, and MSC Seaside will focus on short 3- and 4-night Bahamas getaways.

From Port Canaveral, MSC Grandiosa and MSC Seashore will serve The Bahamas and Caribbean, while MSC Seascape will sail weeklong Western Caribbean cruises from Galveston, Texas.

Many itineraries will include a call at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the line’s private Bahamian island known for its beaches, clear waters, and family activities.

Miami Homeports

MSC World America: 7-night Western Caribbean (Roatan, Costa Maya, Cozumel, Ocean Cay) and Eastern Caribbean (Puerto Plata, San Juan, Ocean Cay)

7-night Western Caribbean (Roatan, Costa Maya, Cozumel, Ocean Cay) and Eastern Caribbean (Puerto Plata, San Juan, Ocean Cay) MSC Poesia: 19-night Seattle–Miami Panama Canal voyage, 10- and 11-night Caribbean cruises, and an 18-night Miami–Seattle Panama Canal sailing

19-night Seattle–Miami Panama Canal voyage, 10- and 11-night Caribbean cruises, and an 18-night Miami–Seattle Panama Canal sailing MSC Seaside: 3- and 4-night Bahamas cruises (Ocean Cay, Nassau)

3- and 4-night Bahamas cruises (Ocean Cay, Nassau) MSC Meraviglia: 6-night and 8-night Caribbean/Bahamas itineraries

Other U.S. Homeports

MSC Seascape (Galveston) : 7-night Western Caribbean cruises (Costa Maya, Roatan, Cozumel)

: 7-night Western Caribbean cruises (Costa Maya, Roatan, Cozumel) MSC Seashore (Port Canaveral) : 3- and 4-night Bahamas cruises

: 3- and 4-night Bahamas cruises MSC Grandiosa (Port Canaveral): 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises, plus a 14-night transatlantic from Barcelona in October 2026

Lynn Torrent, President of MSC Cruises North America, said the deployment reflects the line’s growth and commitment to the U.S. market, particularly Miami.

“Deploying some of our newest and largest ships to an even wider variety of destinations gives vacationers more ways to enjoy our unique mix of European style and American comfort,” she said.

MSC Cruise ships have sailed from North America for over a decade.