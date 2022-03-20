Cruise News Recap | Week of March 13, 2022

Share this article

1. Less than a month after lowering its cruise travel notice from a Level 4 to a Level 3, the CDC has once again lowered its cruise alert — this time down to a Level 2. This means that the agency considers cruising a “moderate” risk.

2. After running aground in the Dominican Republic, Norwegian Cruise Line was forced to cancel the remainder of Norwegian Escape‘s cruise and fly passengers home.

3. Princess Cruises has announced new voyages from Galveston and San Diego, and also revealed plans to resume Australia sailings in June.

4. Construction has officially begun on Carnival’s next Excel-class ship, as the first steel was cut at the shipyard on Friday.

5. Pop singer Katy Perry has been named godmother of Norwegian’s upcoming ship Norwegian Prima, with the christening ceremony set for this summer in Reykjavík, Iceland.

