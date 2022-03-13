Cruise News Recap | Week of March 6, 2022

Share this article

1. Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that its upcoming ship Norwegian Prima will not have a rotating menu in its main dining rooms. Instead, it will have a set menu that does not change from night to night.

2. Carnival Cruise Line has rolled out VeriFLY app capability to all of its United States homeports. Guests will be able to upload their testing and vaccination information to the app ahead of embarkation to speed up the process on boarding day.

3. MSC Cruises has announced that one of its largest and newest ships will be sailing out of New York City year-round starting in spring 2023, offering voyages to Bermuda, the Caribbean, and Canada/New England.

4. Oceania Cruises has set another single-day booking record, just six months after setting its last one. The line sold out of its 2024 world cruise within 30 minutes of opening for bookings on March 2.

5. Carnival Cruise Line has officially resumed sailings from Jacksonville, Florida. On March 7, Carnival Spirit set sail from the port, welcoming passengers on board for the first time in nearly two years.

Featured Article: 9 Cruise Concepts That Didn’t Quite Catch On

For this week’s featured article, we put together a list of nine cruise concepts that didn’t quite work out the way the cruise line intended. Some were daring, while others seemed to just not be completely thought through. We also included a bonus #10, because it’s a toss up on whether it was a fail or not depending on who you ask!

This Week’s Podcast: Mariner of the Seas Review + Cruise News

On this week’s episode, we speak with Adam about his five-night Mariner of the Seas voyage out of Port Canaveral in December. We also chat with Richard Simms about the latest cruise news, and answer a listener’s question about cruising in 2022.

Featured Video: Cruise News Today

This week’s featured YouTube video is the Cruise News Brief from Monday, March 7. Doug goes over Hawaii gearing up to lift all domestic travel restrictions, Nova Scotia preparing for a busy 2022 cruising season, and Carnival Spirit heading to Mobile, Alabama in fall 2023.