Cunard Reveals Design Details For New Ship Queen Anne

Share this article

Cunard has announced new details on its upcoming ship Queen Anne, which the line says is a “striking new chapter in Cunard’s story inspired by the brand’s remarkable past.”

Designers David Collins Studio, Richmond International, and Sybille de Margerie are working with the Creative Director Adam D. Tihany to create a thoughtful, modern approach to the vessel’s venues, suites, and décor. Their portfolios include luxury hotels, spas, restaurants, and bars, as well as high-end yachts and private residences.

The design DNA for Queen Anne is based on five pillars: heritage, craftsmanship, storytelling, style, and innovation. The design teams tapped into the Cunard Archives, held at the University of Liverpool, to source historical documents and details on layout, materials, fabrics, patterns, and textures. From iconic poster advertisements and brochure covers to plans of spaces of Cunard’s early deco-inspired ships, no stone was left unturned.

Simon Rawlings, Creative Director at David Collins Studio, says of the design brief, “I was daunted by the scale, and multitude of venues to begin with, but as we started to unravel the journey, craft the experiences, and hone the vision, it all became clear. We wanted to create something nostalgic yet contemporary, relaxed yet glamorous, new and exciting – all within the constraints of a ship.”

Lewis Taylor, Design Director at David Collins Studio explained, “We have added layers of architectural details and design codes that refer back to Cunard’s history and that add a touch of whimsy and British eccentricity to the experiences.”

Queens Grand Suites

The design DNA was first brought to life through the iconic Cunard Queens Grand Suites.

The Queens Grill Grand Suites offer passengers their own private residences on board. Designed by David Collins Studio, they include a dedicated dining room and butler’s pantry, walk-in closets, marble-finished bathrooms with sea views, a spacious bedroom, and the largest balconies on the ship.

The Princess Grill Suites, designed by Sybille de Margerie, are warm and inviting, featuring a bespoke dressing table and bar area with pattern wall panel inspired by the flowing lines of Cunard’s past liners, sculpted ceiling panels, and grand saloon carpets by textile designer Corinne Hughes.

Britannia balcony cabins include cozy seating areas looking out to sea and light, bright bathrooms with glass walk-in showers.

Grand Lobby

The Grand Lobby marks the transition from past to present, housing a contemporary metal sculpture that changes throughout the day by the lighting effect integrated within, with an art deco leaning in homage to the “Golden Age” of travel.

Royal Court Theatre

The 825-seat Royal Court Theatre has been reimagined by Richmond International, with seating adorned in rich velvet. Each seat provides a perfect view of the stage, where guests will be able to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment throughout the day and night.

MORE: 7 Carnival Ships Meet Up For Cruise Line’s 50th Birthday Celebration [PHOTOS]

Other Spaces

Each of the 15 restaurants on Queen Anne will be distinctive, allowing guests to enjoy a wide variety of cuisines from around the world. This is reflected in the décor, from the grand Britannia Restaurant to the newly-designed Golden Lion pub.

A first in Cunard’s fleet, this vessel will also reveal a new wellness and beauty concept never seen before on a Cunard ship, offering a wide selection of fitness, beauty, thermal, and spa suite facilities with an open and airy design.

Another important aspect to the overall feel of the ship is the color palette which has been curated for each space. Bold new colors elevate the signature spaces and Queens Grill Suites. Deep blues and golden yellow have been chosen for the Britannia cabins; while red, amber, and gold heighten the luxury lounge feel of the Princess Grill Suites.

The Princess and Queens Grill restaurants have bold colors with elements of gold, reinforcing the luxurious but refined aesthetic on board.

Updated Exterior

Another first for Cunard, the updated exterior of Queen Anne will sport the famous red funnel, but also debut an updated livery with a design of the iconic crest and introduction of an elegant new font for the name ‘Queen Anne’ inspired by the grand ocean liners of the past.

Queen Anne is scheduled to set sail in early 2024. Her maiden season will open for bookings in May 2022.

Watch this video about the design of Queen Anne:

READ NEXT: Norwegian Getaway Haven Trip Report, Day 1: Be Our Guest