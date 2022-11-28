Canada’s Port of Québec Reports Over 90,000 Cruise Visitors in 2022

The Port of Québec in eastern Canada has reported a strong 2022 cruise season, welcoming over 92,000 cruise guests this year.

From the port’s April to November season, it welcomed 28 cruise ships from 23 cruise lines on 96 port calls. 2022 saw maiden calls to Québec for eight cruise ships: Viking Octantis, Norwegian Pearl, Nieuw Statendam, Vantage Cruise Line’s Ocean Explorer, Ponant’s Le Bellot and Le Dumont-d’Urville, Peace Boat’s Zenith, and Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambience. Of the 133,000 passengers stepping onto Québec City’s docks, 41,000 were crew members and 92,000 were tourists.

A Seabourn ship docked in Quebec City (Photo courtesy of Seabourn)

“We are very pleased with the positive outcome for this international cruise season – the first in two years. The successful resumption is largely attributable to the exceptional efforts of all stakeholders involved, whose commitment and collaboration have helped offer visitors a memorable experience. The Port of Québec continues to stand out as a choice destination for major international cruise lines, generating a significant impact to the tourist industry,” said Port of Québec CEO Mario Girard.

The port expanded its cruise offerings this year with the completion of the Coast Guard wharf 92, which has been under renovation for ten years. Its location at the foot of the Petit-Champlain quarter, one of Québec City’s most picturesque areas, makes it an ideal location to dock; three ships called there this season.

Fairmont Le Château Frontenac in Quebec (Photo courtesy of Holland America)

Also this year, the port utilized its new Terminal 30, which has the capability to receive over 2,500 passengers at a time.

“International cruises are a major tourism asset for our region, which is introduced via one of its crown jewels: the Saint Lawrence River. With the closing of this tourist season, we can be proud of this year’s results, not only for the traffic generated, but also for the efforts made to further spread the tourist flow over the territory. That is why we are continuing the efforts already underway to responsibly help develop the international cruise industry,” said Destination Québec cité Director Robert Mercure.

